The Proper Way To Position Multiple Cakes In The Oven When Baking A Layer Cake

There are a lot of steps that go into baking a layer cake. From measuring all the ingredients properly and evenly mixing the batter (without over mixing), to nailing the perfect frosting, there are all sorts of opportunities for things to go sideways. Perhaps the most important phase of all, however, is what happens when you're not touching the cake at all: the actual baking in the oven. Temperature control and where you place the cake pans are crucial for achieving even layers. Even the fanciest ovens can have hot and cold spots, and the proximity to other pans can also have an effect on your cake layers. The best way to avoid lumps, bumps, and lopsided layers is to stagger the pans throughout the oven.

Staggering doesn't mean simply placing the pans in the oven at random. The key to proper placement is to make sure that hot air can circulate all around each layer, including the top and bottom. This way, each cake component has the best chance to rise and set in the perfect conditions. Stagger the pans so that there are at least a few inches between each pan on the rack, and also make sure that they aren't positioned directly above or below each other between the racks.