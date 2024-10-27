Pushing Straws Into Cake Tiers Helps Make Each Layer Sturdier

Pristine, multi-tiered cakes look gorgeous in a pastry case and on a dessert table. So, why is it that when you try recreating those perfect stacks of concentric circles at home, you create less of a showstopper and more of a slumped disaster similar to Flora's attempt in "Sleeping Beauty"? Don't worry, it's not you or your baking prowess. It's probably from a lack of internal support.

Sky-high tiered cakes look as if the pastry chef simply placed one slightly smaller layer of cake on top of the slightly larger layer below. This can work if you're only stacking two layers of a very light cake, like a chiffon or angel food cake. But most cakes are much more dense and even the weight of one added layer will start smooshing the cake below. Adding more layers, of course, only adds to the same effect. The answer to this problem is an easy, but inedible solution: adding supportive columns inside each layer of cake.

Pastry chefs working on massive, multi-tiered cakes will actually use dowels or plastic rods that run through the interior of the entire cake. If you're an at-home pastry chef, there's no need to run to a specialty equipment store. Just pull out a few plastic straws. Cut to the height of your cake layer, the straws will provide a firmer foundation for your next cake layer to sit evenly on top of.