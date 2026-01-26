The Shark Tank Coffee Product That You Can Grab At Walmart

When Debbie Wei Mullin went on "Shark Tank" in 2021 representing her company, Copper Cow Coffee, its core product was single-use pour-over filters filled with ground Vietnamese coffee. The filters resemble a tea bag, but with "arms" off to the sides that hook over your coffee mug, securing it in place. You then open the top of the bag, and pour your hot water into it, letting it drip through the filter until you have a satisfactory cup of coffee. While these innovative pour-over coffee packets still remain a significant cornerstone of Copper Cow's business, the company now also sells packets of sweetened condensed milk creamer (in both classic and mocha flavors), 12-ounce bags of ground and whole bean Vietnamese coffee, and latte kits including both the pour-over sachets and creamer. And you can purchase these not only from the company's website, but also at retailers such as Walmart, Target, Costco, and Whole Foods.

Mullin is Vietnamese American and developed Copper Cow Coffee as a way to share her culture with others. So not only are the single-use coffee pour-overs inspired by Vietnamese-style coffee, which is typically made using a multi-use stainless steel or aluminum filter and mixed with sweetened condensed milk, but the robusta coffee beans that go into the products come from Vietnamese farms using organic and sustainable agricultural practices. If you want to try Copper Cow Coffee, visit the company's website or look for the bright-colored bags and boxes with their signature "cow spots" on the shelves at Walmart or another one of the partner retailers.