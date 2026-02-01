6 Defunct Fast Food Drive-Thrus We Almost Forgot About

Your favorite drive-thru will always be there for you — until it isn't. We get so used to visiting particular chains whenever we go out that we can't quite fathom the thought that they might one day no longer exist. But this has happened to many drive-thru restaurants over the past decades, and even chains that are popular now can begin to have problems with profits and customer counts, leading to business taking a dive. Sometimes those problems become too great for the company to overcome, leading to its closure.

Drive-thrus have been around since the 1920s, and as the U.S. and other countries adopted car-centric cultures, the notion of picking up food without getting out of your car has expanded across other industries, giving us things like drive-up pharmacies and ATMs. Most people alive now likely have at least one memory of their parents picking up food at a drive-thru or desperately trying not to let the sodas in those cardboard holders topple over as the car pulled away from the pick-up window. When those nostalgic locations close, it can be kind of sad because people know a part of their childhood is now gone. The memories of those restaurants risk fading into history, and the same is true for these six defunct drive-thrus that we almost forgot about.