The Gone But Not Forgotten Chicken Restaurant Co-Founded By KFC's CEO

Over its 75-year tenure, Kentucky Fried Chicken hasn't been a stranger to celebrity partnerships or inspiring the competition, as the founder of Wendy's, Dave Thomas, once worked for KFC. So, it makes sense that one of KFC's former CEOs would leave the company to open a rival fast food chain. Less expected, perhaps, is that he would do it in the '70s with musician Kenny Rogers via Kenny Rogers' Roasters (KRR). The joint venture focused on ready-made rotisserie chicken, and though it was well-received, it faced financial troubles and no longer operates in the United States. However, it's a thriving business overseas, which may suggest it deserves another go-round Stateside.

After purchasing KFC from the legendary Colonel Sanders, Brown built the chicken chain into the red-and-white-striped empire it is today. However, he sold his share of the company in 1971. It's unclear when Brown first met with Rogers, but the duo launched Kenny Rogers Roasters in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1991. Unlike KFC, KRR took a different approach to casual comfort food, serving patrons woodfire-roasted rotisserie chicken alongside classics like jacket potatoes and cornbread muffins. By 1993, there were over 100 locations across the United States and Canada, with plans to expand overseas to regions like Japan, Malaysia, and Australia. Cementing itself in not only the fast food industry but also pop culture, KRR was the focal point of season 8, episode 8, of Seinfeld entitled "The Chicken Roaster."