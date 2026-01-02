The Gone But Not Forgotten Chicken Restaurant Co-Founded By KFC's CEO
Over its 75-year tenure, Kentucky Fried Chicken hasn't been a stranger to celebrity partnerships or inspiring the competition, as the founder of Wendy's, Dave Thomas, once worked for KFC. So, it makes sense that one of KFC's former CEOs would leave the company to open a rival fast food chain. Less expected, perhaps, is that he would do it in the '70s with musician Kenny Rogers via Kenny Rogers' Roasters (KRR). The joint venture focused on ready-made rotisserie chicken, and though it was well-received, it faced financial troubles and no longer operates in the United States. However, it's a thriving business overseas, which may suggest it deserves another go-round Stateside.
After purchasing KFC from the legendary Colonel Sanders, Brown built the chicken chain into the red-and-white-striped empire it is today. However, he sold his share of the company in 1971. It's unclear when Brown first met with Rogers, but the duo launched Kenny Rogers Roasters in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1991. Unlike KFC, KRR took a different approach to casual comfort food, serving patrons woodfire-roasted rotisserie chicken alongside classics like jacket potatoes and cornbread muffins. By 1993, there were over 100 locations across the United States and Canada, with plans to expand overseas to regions like Japan, Malaysia, and Australia. Cementing itself in not only the fast food industry but also pop culture, KRR was the focal point of season 8, episode 8, of Seinfeld entitled "The Chicken Roaster."
What happened to Kenny Rogers Roasters?
Amidst its success, Kenny Rogers Roasters quickly found itself facing obstacles: Boston Market had already made its mark, serving rotisserie chicken since 1985, and KFC debuted the Colonel's Rotisserie Gold in 1993. Additionally, competitor Cluckers filed a $10 million lawsuit against KRR, alleging that Rogers and Brown backed out of a purchasing deal and stole its layout and recipes (per UPI). That ended after KRR became a majority shareholder of Cluckers, but it didn't stop its failure. Brown sold his stake to Malaysian corporation Berjaya Berhad, and KRR later filed for bankruptcy by 1998 due to the high operating costs following its expansions. Although Nathan's Famous bought KRR the next year, it was sold to Roasters Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of Malaysia-based Berjaya Food Berhad).
Certainly, KRR had a rocky start in the United States, where even Rogers wanted to separate himself from the company. However, he reached an agreement allowing KRR to use his likeness and name for an annual payment, and it became a hit overseas. Today, KRR operates over 200 locations across Asia, with plans to expand into Vietnam. Anyone wondering if it'll ever return stateside should know that challenges remain back home. While Boston Market is practically defunct and down to 27 restaurants, KFC remains in the chicken game, and grocery chains have added their names to the competition with affordable store-bought rotisserie chickens. Until the day KRR makes its possible Stateside comeback, its delicious rotisserie chicken remains a plane ride away.