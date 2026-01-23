The Foolproof Way To Take Frozen Hot Pockets Up A Few Notches

Hot Pockets ultimately ditched its famous crisper sleeve in 2025, so there's never been a better time to try the deep-fry method. To cook a Hot Pocket evenly, leave it out at room temperature for about an hour. This will let it defrost enough, so the center won't potentially remain cold while the interior crisps. If you're in a time crunch, some social media users suggest microwaving it just enough to thaw it through. When deep-frying food, it's best to use a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as canola oil, which won't impart its own flavor into the Hot Pocket and won't burn or smoke at a standard frying temperature.

Keep the oil between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, which is high enough to fry most foods. Keep an eye on the Hot Pocket as it cooks. It should only take a few minutes, but you'll be able to tell when the exterior is fully crispy based on its color. As soon as it reaches that deep, golden brown, pull it from the oil to avoid over-cooking it. At this point, the interior will likely be piping hot because Hot Pockets don't have an opening for steam ventilation, so either let it cool for a few minutes, or poke holes in it with a fork to release some of that steam.