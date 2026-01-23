The Foolproof Way To Take Frozen Hot Pockets Up A Few Notches
Hot Pockets are a longtime frozen food favorite. Originally invented in 1983 by brothers Paul and David Merage, the brand was eventually sold to billion-dollar frozen food empire Nestlé in 2002. The handheld food became popular as a tasty on-the-go snack, with some fans valuing Hot Pockets for their protein content. But if you want to ditch the microwave method and take this frozen food up a few notches, try deep-frying it instead.
Although the iconic Hot Pocket sleeve was meant to give the microwaved meal some crispness, it never came close to the crunchiness that deep-frying could. When food is deep-fried, the high heat from the oil quickly transfers to the food submerged in it, evaporating any surface moisture while also heating the food, ultimately resulting in that crispy exterior and perfectly cooked interior. But with a Hot Pocket, temperature control and timing are important since it's a frozen product, or it could cook unevenly.
Tips for properly frying Hot Pockets
Hot Pockets ultimately ditched its famous crisper sleeve in 2025, so there's never been a better time to try the deep-fry method. To cook a Hot Pocket evenly, leave it out at room temperature for about an hour. This will let it defrost enough, so the center won't potentially remain cold while the interior crisps. If you're in a time crunch, some social media users suggest microwaving it just enough to thaw it through. When deep-frying food, it's best to use a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as canola oil, which won't impart its own flavor into the Hot Pocket and won't burn or smoke at a standard frying temperature.
Keep the oil between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, which is high enough to fry most foods. Keep an eye on the Hot Pocket as it cooks. It should only take a few minutes, but you'll be able to tell when the exterior is fully crispy based on its color. As soon as it reaches that deep, golden brown, pull it from the oil to avoid over-cooking it. At this point, the interior will likely be piping hot because Hot Pockets don't have an opening for steam ventilation, so either let it cool for a few minutes, or poke holes in it with a fork to release some of that steam.