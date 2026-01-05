The Billion-Dollar Frozen Food Empire That Owns Hot Pockets

Hot pockets have been a popular speedy lunch or hearty snack for decades. These frozen, doughy pockets are loaded with savory fillings like cheese, meat, and sauce. Plus, Hot Pockets have a decent amount of protein, especially with some extra chicken or a side of cottage cheese. They were first invented in 1983 by brothers Paul and David Merage. The Iranian immigrants recognized the interest in easy, portable meals among American consumers, and the idea for the iconic Hot Pocket was born. The Merage brothers produced Hot Pockets — and later Lean Pockets and Croissant Pockets — under the parent company Chef America, which they'd founded in the 1970s.

In 2002, Nestlé bought Chef America for $2.6 billion. The massive food brand, worth more than $250 billion today, owns many other well-known favorites — Gerber, DiGiorno, and KitKat, to name a few. And the love for these handheld sandwiches is real. "Chef America is an ideal and strategically important complement to our own frozen food activities in the USA," Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, then-chief executive officer of Nestlé, said in a press release. Brabeck-Letmathe also referred to Chef America, which was anticipated to do $720 million in sales in 2002, as a "high-growth and high-margin" business.