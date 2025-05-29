Here's How Much Protein Is Typically In A Hot Pocket

When you're working to hit your macronutrient goals, the frozen food aisle might be the last thing on your mind. That being said, Hot Pockets can actually help you hit your ideal fat/protein/carb ratio. There's more to a Hot Pocket than just a crispy-crunchy-tender-flaky-crust — believe it or not, these delicious microwave meals actually have a decent amount of protein. The amount of protein can vary quite a bit from one variety to the next, so it's smart to check out the nutrition facts if you're trying to use Hot Pockets to help you hit your daily protein goals.

The Ranch Lovers Pepperoni, Extra Cheesy Ham & Cheddar, Four Cheese Pizza, Ranch Lovers Buffalo Chicken Style, Steak and Cheddar, Hickory Ham & Cheddar, Philly Steak & Cheese, Italian Style Meatballs and Mozzarella, and Pepperoni & Sausage pizza varieties all pack 9 grams of protein per Hot Pocket. You can get 10 grams of protein per Hot Pocket by choosing varieties like Pepperoni Pizza or Chicken Bacon Ranch.

Hot Pocket breakfast options are also a great way to get some extra protein into your day. Breakfast varieties are neatly packaged into a croissant crust. Choose a Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Hot Pocket with 8 grams of protein, or a Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Hot Pocket with 9 grams of protein.