Here's How Much Protein Is Typically In A Hot Pocket
When you're working to hit your macronutrient goals, the frozen food aisle might be the last thing on your mind. That being said, Hot Pockets can actually help you hit your ideal fat/protein/carb ratio. There's more to a Hot Pocket than just a crispy-crunchy-tender-flaky-crust — believe it or not, these delicious microwave meals actually have a decent amount of protein. The amount of protein can vary quite a bit from one variety to the next, so it's smart to check out the nutrition facts if you're trying to use Hot Pockets to help you hit your daily protein goals.
The Ranch Lovers Pepperoni, Extra Cheesy Ham & Cheddar, Four Cheese Pizza, Ranch Lovers Buffalo Chicken Style, Steak and Cheddar, Hickory Ham & Cheddar, Philly Steak & Cheese, Italian Style Meatballs and Mozzarella, and Pepperoni & Sausage pizza varieties all pack 9 grams of protein per Hot Pocket. You can get 10 grams of protein per Hot Pocket by choosing varieties like Pepperoni Pizza or Chicken Bacon Ranch.
Hot Pocket breakfast options are also a great way to get some extra protein into your day. Breakfast varieties are neatly packaged into a croissant crust. Choose a Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Hot Pocket with 8 grams of protein, or a Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Hot Pocket with 9 grams of protein.
Get even more protein with your favorite Hot Pocket
If you love the quick protein boost you get from enjoying Hot Pockets for a meal or a snack, but you want to get even more of a protein punch, you've got options. Adding a side of whatever your hot pocket is filled with — for example, rolls of ham and cheese, chicken and peppers, or meatballs — can boost the protein content of your plate without changing up the flavor profile. If you're in the mood to get a little crafty (and don't mind a bit of a mess), you can add canned, cooked chicken to the inside of your Hot Pocket. Adding 3 ounces of canned chicken can contribute up to 15 grams of protein to your meal. You can also add some cheese to the top of your Hot Pocket for a protein boost (keep in mind, however, that you'll still be adding a decent amount of fat).
If you'd prefer to eat your Hot Pocket as-is, there are plenty of options you can add on the side to increase the protein intake of your meal. Adding a quality protein bar like Barebells to lunch or adding cottage cheese pancakes to a Hot Pocket breakfast meal can help you hit your macro goals for the day. High-protein yogurt can also be a convenient way to add more of the muscle-building nutrient into your diet, and can be a solid choice alongside breakfast or lunch.