The Big Hot Pockets Product Change That Made Customers Furious

Say what you will about a Hot Pocket, it is iconic. It represents the ideal on-the-go handheld snack with its crispy, crunchy, tender, flaky crust, which usually houses delicious, savory meats and cheese. Despite its popularity, the brand decided to do away with one of the things that made its legendary product work for so long — its cardboard sleeve. Though the reasoning might be understandable, this resulted in a mixed reaction from fans. Some fans were unmoved, while others praised it for being the reason why the Hot Pockets got as crispy as they did.

Before addressing why the brand ditching its susceptor sleeves may have been a mistake, it's important to know why Hot Pockets made the decision in the first place. In a nutshell, the brand states via text on the product's packaging and its website that it was an effort to reduce paper waste. By nixing their susceptor sleeves (yes, that's the technical term for them), this helped the brand reduce 3,300 tons of waste. As a way to balance out one of the two prime purposes of the susceptor, Hot Pockets reassures its fans that this allows for 30% more filling ingredients, like pepperoni, than its previous recipe. While this sounds like a win-win and addresses the sleeve as a heating element, it also leaves its consumers with a scorching Hot Pocket sandwich, and possibly a very hot hand or two.