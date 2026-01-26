I Tried And Ranked 7 Screamin' Sicilian Frozen Pizzas

It's hard to know what to look for in a great frozen pizza — the long aisle of options is expansive and almost a little overwhelming. At this point, most of us have a favorite brand and even, maybe, a favorite topping from which we hardly ever deviate. For some of us, nothing beats a doughy crust topped with meat, cheese, and a garden's worth of veggies, while for others, a good, plain cheese is pizza perfection. One brand making a wide variety of these options is Screamin' Sicilian, a quirky, Wisconsin-based pizza maker with hard-to-miss packaging and thick, tavern-style pizzas (though not as thick as true Sicilian pizzas). Outfitted in brown boxes with thick mustaches and a mouth-shaped window across the front, they make a statement in the sprawling sea of frozen pies. The question is: Are the pizzas as good as the packaging? And of the many topping options, is there one that reigns supreme?

To find out, I headed to the store to pick up and review every variety I could find. With two thin-crust and five of the original in tow, I tried and ranked seven Screamin' Sicilian pizzas, evaluating the flavor of the crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings, as well as the quality of the pizza and the value for its cost. Keeping in mind that frozen pizza is its own unique category of food, I considered each pizza's ability to reheat to its desired texture and flavor, ranking higher the pies that tasted fresh and flavorful after being baked. What I found might surprise you — and might give you some new pizzas to try next time you're at the store.