What You Should Look For In A Top Notch Frozen Pizza According To A Pro

It's always good to keep a frozen pizza on hand. It's a good backup for nights that you just don't feel like cooking, don't want to leave the house, and don't have a DoorDash budget. But while Chowhound has ranked 16 popular store-bought frozen pizza brands to see which is the best, it never hurts to get a second opinion from an industry expert — in this case, Nicole Bean, who owns and operates two Houston-based pizzerias with her family called Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana. Being a pizza professional, Bean isn't necessarily a huge fan of frozen pizza. However, she has some helpful advice for those of us who like to keep it in our freezers.

When looking for the best frozen pizza, start by checking the list of ingredients to make sure the items listed are fresh and recognizable. "If you don't know what something is, it's less likely they're fresh ingredients," says Bean. "Additionally, if the ingredient list is longer than the amount of toppings on your pizza, you may be lowering the quality of nutritional value." Bean doesn't buy frozen pizza herself; however, "if I had to choose one, Central Market offers a simple list of ingredients on its label."

We took a closer look at the ingredients list for a Central Market Bianca Basil frozen pizza. It includes self-explanatory (and tasty-sounding) ingredients like wheat flour, mozzarella cream cheese, basil, toasted hazelnuts, and lemon peel. Even Chowhound's favorite pizza on the ranked list, while tasty, would fail Bean's "simple ingredients" test.