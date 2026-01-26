Giada De Laurentiis' French Toast Ingredient Swap Gives Each Bite Italian Flavor

Anyone who loves it knows that making French toast has a familar kind of rhythm: whisk eggs, add milk, put butter in the pan, etc. But in an Instagram video in collaboration with private chef Olivia Tiedemann, Giada De Laurentiis insists on making a swap that changes the flavor profile entirely.

The question of whether to use oil or butter for French toast may not even be one you've ever considered, maybe you've always been team one or the other. But if you ask De Laurentiis, she swears by swapping that butter with oil. And not just any old oil; no, she stays on brand by reaching for a good-quality extra virgin olive oil. The reasoning makes sense (beyond just being a nod to her Italian heritage), as olive oil has a higher smoke point than butter, meaning it would brown the bread evenly without burning. Perhaps more importantly, however, it adds a subtle fruitiness that butter simply can't replicate.

There is a lot of debate when it comes to making perfect French toast, including which is the best bread to use and whether to go savory or sweet. But regardless of the bread you're soaking or what you're topping it with, everything can benefit from a touch of olive oil's savory depth. Yes, even sweet toppings, like the pistachio mascarpone and macerated berries that De Laurentiis and Tiedemann whip up in the video.