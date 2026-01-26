Giada De Laurentiis' French Toast Ingredient Swap Gives Each Bite Italian Flavor
Anyone who loves it knows that making French toast has a familar kind of rhythm: whisk eggs, add milk, put butter in the pan, etc. But in an Instagram video in collaboration with private chef Olivia Tiedemann, Giada De Laurentiis insists on making a swap that changes the flavor profile entirely.
The question of whether to use oil or butter for French toast may not even be one you've ever considered, maybe you've always been team one or the other. But if you ask De Laurentiis, she swears by swapping that butter with oil. And not just any old oil; no, she stays on brand by reaching for a good-quality extra virgin olive oil. The reasoning makes sense (beyond just being a nod to her Italian heritage), as olive oil has a higher smoke point than butter, meaning it would brown the bread evenly without burning. Perhaps more importantly, however, it adds a subtle fruitiness that butter simply can't replicate.
There is a lot of debate when it comes to making perfect French toast, including which is the best bread to use and whether to go savory or sweet. But regardless of the bread you're soaking or what you're topping it with, everything can benefit from a touch of olive oil's savory depth. Yes, even sweet toppings, like the pistachio mascarpone and macerated berries that De Laurentiis and Tiedemann whip up in the video.
More Italian-inspired ways to upgrade French toast
Now that you've opened your mind to olive oil, there are plenty of other Italian-leaning ways to upgrade French toast, because did you know that French toast isn't actually French? Its roots trace back to ancient Rome, so it lends itself well to being given an Italian treatment. Mascarpone works in Giada De Laurentiis' recipe instead of whipped cream, but ricotta also fits — especially if it's loosened with lemon or finished with a little honey.
And yes, citrus should definitely be utilised here. Orange or lemon zest (or even their extract or juice) will give it immediate Mediterranean vibes, as will a few strategically placed fresh figs. You can even switch up the bread, moving away from the white slices and utilizing something more Italian like ciabatta or leftover Panettone. The key takeaway isn't to fully abandon French toast as you have always known, but leave it open to being reimagined. It's a dish that, despite its roots, is nostalgically American in so many ways, having arrived stateside in the 1700s. But just a few shifts and it can go from diner-style comfort food into something that feels fancier, and distinctly Italian too.