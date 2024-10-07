When Making French Toast, Should You Use Oil Or Butter?

You may define perfect French toast by a soft and custardy center, and cinnamon-y, vanilla spiked flavor. But a critical quality of this breakfast favorite is also undoubtedly the texture of the crust. Without it, we cannot hope to enjoy that contrasting crispness, the satisfying bite smothered in creamy butter and sweet syrup. And yet, as simple as it may seem, achieving that ideal surface is a tricky business.

You may have a tried and true method for making easy French toast, but some cooks wrestle with a polarizing question no matter their go-to formula — and that's whether to cook in butter or oil. If your house is divided, there's good news that will make everyone a winner, because the answer is ...(drum roll): both.

Combining these two cooking fats brings not just full, complex flavor, along with that iconic golden brown color, but lots of scientific benefits to the process, too. While you can technically cook with either butter or oil, there is some belief (and also some debate) that combining them manipulates the smoke point. A higher smoke point is important in this process because it means you can cook at a lower temperature for longer, which allows time for the butter to brown without burning, and for you to really develop that caramelized crust. It's also important for getting your slices evenly cooked all the way through.