What Happened To Costco's Big Competitor Price Club?

For years now, Costco has had a chokehold on the hearts and minds of hungry shoppers around the world. Customers line up outside Costco before it opens, flocking to the warehouse club for its food court, seasonal products, and of course those iconic Costco free samples. Although there are definitely other grocery chains and warehouse clubs out there, for many, Costco reigns supreme.

But Costco's continuous domination of the market isn't just by chance. Throughout the years, Costco has had its share of competition — the biggest of which was Price Club. Price Club had a very similar setup, down to the use of customer membership. But these similarities eventually proved to be quite useful, as Costco went on to absorb Price Club and its locations in 1993. To put it simply, it wasn't that Costco beat out its competition. Instead, it quite literally took it over. Rather than closing Price Club stores, these warehouses were merely rebranded as Costco warehouses and the rest is history.