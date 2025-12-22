We're Feeling Nostalgic For Kmart's Forgotten Food Court Era

Remember hiding in circular clothing racks while your mom shopped for BOGO deals, all while listening to the Muzak blaring over the speakers, wondering whether you'd make it home in time to watch TGIF? Just us? If any of this sounds familiar, you're likely of the era of the Kmart food court. Kmart wasn't just a place to shop for discount clothing — it was also a place to grab an uber-cheap meal, at least by today's standards.

It's tough to nail down exactly when Kmart restaurants got started and when they were phased out, but many remember the sit-down restaurants in the '70s, '80s, and early '90s. Kmart's restaurant offerings evolved over time, but most got started with a cafeteria-esque, diner-style spot, serving up burgers, club sandwiches, fried fish, and other classic American fare. The original Kmart restaurants offered table service, providing diners with a sit-down experience much like you'd expect from a mid-range restaurant today. The eateries were located directly inside the Kmart stores, often separated only slightly with an atrium window, much like an old-school Wendy's. Shoppers were easily able to move between shopping for winter coats and grabbing a hot turkey sandwich, a burger and fries, a plate of liver and onions, or even a sub (pre-made and always wrapped in plastic). Desserts were available too, such as cheesecake, sundaes, pudding, and, of course, Jell-O (it was a crazy-popular dessert in the '70s). While most of the Kmart restaurants disappeared long ago in favor of a food-court-style setup (more on that in a minute), one of the original sit-down-style restaurants, legend has it, remained open until 2017.