12 Strange Food Gifts US Presidents Have Received Through The Years

Americans have a penchant for oversized objects, and it might just be in our blood. One of the earliest gifts on record to a U.S. president arrived by wagon near the end of 1801, and its absurd size made it instantly famous. The gift in question? A 1200-pound wheel of cheese made from the milk of 900 cows by a Baptist congregation in Chesire, Massachusetts. It was dubbed the Mammoth Cheese by the Hampshire Gazette in an attempt to explain just how absurd it was.

President Thomas Jefferson was on the receiving end of too much cheese for one person. On the day of its arrival, along with Baptist Elder John Leland, Jefferson wrote to his nephew and friend John Wayles Eppes, "The Mammoth cheese is arrived here, & is to be presented to-day. it is 4. f. 4½ I. in diameter, 15. I. thick, & in August weighed 1230. ℔. it is an ebullition of republicanism in a state where it has been under heavy oppression." Leland presented the cheese to Jefferson in a New Year's Day ceremony; however, Jefferson had a staunch policy of refusing all gifts while in office, and so paid Leland $200 for the offering. According to historical records, the cheese remained in a room at the President's House for at least two years, creating such an impression that Jefferson commonly referred to the room in which it was stored as the "Mamoth Room" in letters to his correspondents. There's no record of it, but we're hoping Jefferson used at least a little of the Mammoth Cheese to make his famed mac n' cheese recipe.