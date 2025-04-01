Give Old Kitchen Sponges A New Lease On Life With This Simple Hack

Most people don't need to be told that, out of all the everyday food safety mistakes to avoid, you should be most aware of poor kitchen hygiene, may it be for your plates or your utensils. More often than not, though, it's actually the most important kitchen tool you own that needs the most cleaning. That would be your sponge, its dawning expiration evident in the musty smell or slimy texture it has taken on. Or maybe it's just downright dirty-looking, cueing you in that it's not up to code for dishwashing duty anymore. But before you throw it out, consider some final ways to get extra uses out of it first, then use a simple trick to distinguish it from any clean sponges.

The easiest way to set your old sponge apart from the new one you'll be using to wash dishes is to alter the former's original shape. This can be done either by cutting the dirty sponge in half or snipping a chunk from its corners, in turn reminding you that this is the tool to reach for when it comes to sanitizing more forgiving areas of the house –- aka the nooks and crannies that can get away with being touched by a less-than-squeaky clean sponge.