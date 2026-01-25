The Best Way To Make Baked Potatoes For A Crowd Isn't The Oven Or Microwave

There's no shortage of savvy tips and tricks when it comes to making the perfect baked potato at home, but when it comes to serving baked potatoes for a crowd, things get trickier. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or using them for meal prep, even if you can fit the number you need in the oven, it's not easy to cook everything else you need when potatoes are taking up space for over an hour. And when it comes to a crowd, microwaved baked potatoes done right are just a hassle. Turns out that there is a solution to easily whipping up larger batches of baked potatoes without requiring an oven or a microwave. The miracle appliance is the multifaceted slow cooker, the gateway to a delightfully tender heap of baked potatoes.

And it's just as easy as making an oven-baked potato. Just stack the prepped potatoes in, fit the lid on, and let the slow cooker work its magic until the potatoes are fork tender. On low, it takes six to eight hours, and on high, it takes two to five, depending on size. After you experience the fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture of the spuds, you may not want your baked potatoes prepared in any other way.