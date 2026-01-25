The Best Way To Make Baked Potatoes For A Crowd Isn't The Oven Or Microwave
There's no shortage of savvy tips and tricks when it comes to making the perfect baked potato at home, but when it comes to serving baked potatoes for a crowd, things get trickier. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or using them for meal prep, even if you can fit the number you need in the oven, it's not easy to cook everything else you need when potatoes are taking up space for over an hour. And when it comes to a crowd, microwaved baked potatoes done right are just a hassle. Turns out that there is a solution to easily whipping up larger batches of baked potatoes without requiring an oven or a microwave. The miracle appliance is the multifaceted slow cooker, the gateway to a delightfully tender heap of baked potatoes.
And it's just as easy as making an oven-baked potato. Just stack the prepped potatoes in, fit the lid on, and let the slow cooker work its magic until the potatoes are fork tender. On low, it takes six to eight hours, and on high, it takes two to five, depending on size. After you experience the fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture of the spuds, you may not want your baked potatoes prepared in any other way.
How to make the best baked potatoes in a slow cooker
Just as in the oven, you should use a fork to prick some holes into the potato to act as steam vents. Then, you can rub a layer of oil over the surface along with any spices and seasonings you prefer — at minimum a good amount of kosher salt. To keep the slow cooker from burning the skins, you can wrap them in foil or put a small amount of water in the bottom of the crock (a third-cup is plenty).
The larger the slow cooker, the more potatoes you can fit in without overcrowding them. If you have more than one slow cooker, use it. If your potatoes are in a single layer, they're less likely to cook unevenly. If you have to stack them, just rotate them halfway through. Once your potatoes are cooked, you can turn the slow cooker to warm to keep them from getting cold, but if they're not wrapped, put a bit of water in the bottom of the crock so they don't burn if they sit for a while. If you really want a crispy skin, you can unwrap the potatoes and pop them under the broiler for a minute or two, rotating as needed, right before serving. Then add your favorite ingredients or upgrade your basic baked potatoes with something more exciting, like barbecue or Italian-style toppings.