When you think of an Indian-inspired pick-me-up beverage, what is likely to come to mind is a comforting cup of masala chai. However, India has a thriving coffee culture that tends toward a stronger brew. Similar to how the strength of a traditional Turkish coffee can vary significantly from a regular coffee, making your brew with an Indian twist might be your gateway to a silky-smooth sipper. This is no ordinary iced coffee, but rather, a delectable, Delhi-style treat that is commonly known as cold coffee in India. Its equivalent could be described as a hybrid between an iced latte and a Frappuccino, owing to the creamy texture with a very notable coffee flavor. A beloved beverage in the nation's capital and coffee shops across the country, Delhi-style cold coffee is known for its unique blend of strong coffee, velvety smooth milk, and a touch of sweetness.

To make this refreshing caffeinated drink, start by brewing your coffee, paying attention to the water's temperature to ensure optimal results for your brew. Alternatively, you can use instant coffee and get equally tasty results. To allow the Indian inspiration to shine, consider brands like Bru, which is particularly popular in India. Indian coffees don't usually shy away from letting their strength shine, so feel free to adjust the concentration of your brew. Then combine your coffee, choice of milk, sugar preference, and crushed ice in a blender. Mix, serve, and enjoy! For an added layer of decadence, a drizzle of chocolate sauce on top ought to do the trick.