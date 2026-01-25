For Smoother And Stronger Iced Coffee, Make It Indian-Style
When you think of an Indian-inspired pick-me-up beverage, what is likely to come to mind is a comforting cup of masala chai. However, India has a thriving coffee culture that tends toward a stronger brew. Similar to how the strength of a traditional Turkish coffee can vary significantly from a regular coffee, making your brew with an Indian twist might be your gateway to a silky-smooth sipper. This is no ordinary iced coffee, but rather, a delectable, Delhi-style treat that is commonly known as cold coffee in India. Its equivalent could be described as a hybrid between an iced latte and a Frappuccino, owing to the creamy texture with a very notable coffee flavor. A beloved beverage in the nation's capital and coffee shops across the country, Delhi-style cold coffee is known for its unique blend of strong coffee, velvety smooth milk, and a touch of sweetness.
To make this refreshing caffeinated drink, start by brewing your coffee, paying attention to the water's temperature to ensure optimal results for your brew. Alternatively, you can use instant coffee and get equally tasty results. To allow the Indian inspiration to shine, consider brands like Bru, which is particularly popular in India. Indian coffees don't usually shy away from letting their strength shine, so feel free to adjust the concentration of your brew. Then combine your coffee, choice of milk, sugar preference, and crushed ice in a blender. Mix, serve, and enjoy! For an added layer of decadence, a drizzle of chocolate sauce on top ought to do the trick.
What makes Indian coffee special
The Indian subcontinent is a land burgeoning with diversity, and a satisfying cup of coffee is no different. Depending on the region of India you are in, you may notice some subtle nuances in the taste of the coffee, due to its strength, your choice of sweetener, or the addition of spices. A dominant component of Indian coffee is chicory; yes, the same ingredient that is a major part of New Orleans coffee culture.
South Indian filter coffee is in a league of its own. It's a prized creation in the community, which, culturally, is unlike any filter coffee the Western world is familiar with. Though a Delhi-style cold coffee graces many mainstream cafes, most of the country's coffee is grown in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, and a cup of kaapi (the term for coffee that reigns from the South) is relished hot and piping.
There's a deep emotional and cultural connection to the craft of Indian coffee. What makes this style of coffee special is the concentrated coffee extract known as the decoction, which is made by steeping coffee grounds, at times with chicory, in hot water for a potent punch. Furthermore, how it's served is part of the experience. The coffee is served in a metallic tumbler placed in a metal cup called davra, so you can pour the coffee back and forth between the tumbler and vessel to cool it down before sipping. It's perfect for an evening with some savory snacks to complement the sweet and strong coffee.