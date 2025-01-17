Trader Joe's Naan Is The Unexpected Upgrade For Your Breakfast Sandwiches

There's beauty in the simplicity of a breakfast sandwich. With as few as two elements — an egg and some bread — you have the basis of a supremely satisfying start to your day. But part of the fun is in what you can do with this handheld creation from there: add bacon or sausage, cheeses, and sauces, switch up the fillings and flavors for different cravings and dietary needs, or simply rotate through your favorite ingredients to make a unique morning meal every day of the week.

Although you probably have plenty of ideas to keep your sandwiches interesting, it never hurts to get a little extra inspiration, too; your local Trader Joe's can easily oblige. The popular grocery store offers a product that can totally take your sandwich to another flavor stratosphere, and that's its naan.

The store has some excellent frozen Indian food according to a Chowhound taste test, but this tandoori naan ranks highest on the list. It's simple to heat up, has a delicate buttery flavor that can easily complement an egg sandwich, and has a soft texture that's perfect for any kind of breakfast filling.