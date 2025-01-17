Trader Joe's Naan Is The Unexpected Upgrade For Your Breakfast Sandwiches
There's beauty in the simplicity of a breakfast sandwich. With as few as two elements — an egg and some bread — you have the basis of a supremely satisfying start to your day. But part of the fun is in what you can do with this handheld creation from there: add bacon or sausage, cheeses, and sauces, switch up the fillings and flavors for different cravings and dietary needs, or simply rotate through your favorite ingredients to make a unique morning meal every day of the week.
Although you probably have plenty of ideas to keep your sandwiches interesting, it never hurts to get a little extra inspiration, too; your local Trader Joe's can easily oblige. The popular grocery store offers a product that can totally take your sandwich to another flavor stratosphere, and that's its naan.
The store has some excellent frozen Indian food according to a Chowhound taste test, but this tandoori naan ranks highest on the list. It's simple to heat up, has a delicate buttery flavor that can easily complement an egg sandwich, and has a soft texture that's perfect for any kind of breakfast filling.
Building the best naan breakfast sandwich
There are a ton of ways to make naan the basis of your morning meal, but one classic idea to start is simple: Spread a little cream cheese for tang and that luscious, familiar texture, then layer in eggs cooked to your liking along with a few strips of crispy bacon for crunch, and a sauce of your choosing (should you feel so inclined). This simple construction allows the chewy, warm naan to really shine as a vessel for your breakfast. That said, you can easily take this in just about any direction. Add maple syrup for sweetness, or sriracha for a fiery, fermented kick. Swap out sausage for bacon, gouda for cream cheese, even toss in some veggies to amp up the nutrients.
Trader Joe's frozen naan also comes in a garlic option that's flavored with a little coriander, too (it's also the key to elevating your grilled cheese, too). This option would lend itself well to a drizzle of savory olive oil, fresh tomatoes, and sharp cheese like cheddar, a slathering of hummus, and even a splash of balsamic vinegar and green onionand fresh herbs. Vegetarians and vegans can also swap in plant-based egg substitutes, meatless breakfast sausage patties from Trader Joe's, or something a little spicier, like soy chorizo. There are plenty of Trader Joe's secrets you will wish you knew sooner, but there's no time like the present to start experimenting with your naan breakfast sandwich.