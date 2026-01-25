We Tried 10 Chobani Creamers And This Was The Best, Hands Down
When Chowhound ranked 12 brands of coffee creamers, Chobani's vanilla creamer came out on top. But while that ranking was, for the most part, comparing vanilla to vanilla, Chobani makes many other flavors as well. We gave 10 of them a try in a Chobani coffee creamer taste test to determine which of the brand's many flavors is the cream of the crop, so to speak. While the vanilla still put in a strong showing — coming in at number two — the ultimate winner in our ranking was Chobani's hazelnut flavor.
In the ranking, we acknowledge that hazelnut can be a divisive flavor, so this creamer may not be everyone's first choice. However, if you do enjoy hazelnut, this creamer delivered the perfect balance between nuttiness and sweetness. It wasn't overly sugary, allowing the hazelnut flavor to shine through. Don't rely on your sense of smell to judge this coffee creamer; when we initially gave it the sniff test, it failed to impress, giving off a slightly stale, bitter impression. However, the flavor was an entirely different experience, likely due to the quality of ingredients the brand uses. Chobani prides itself on using real cream and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. In fact, the hazelnut creamer's ingredients list is a mere five items long: milk, cream, cane sugar, hazelnut flavor, and natural flavors. The result was a creamer that didn't taste synthetic, setting it apart from other hazelnut-flavored coffee additives.
What fans have to say
Looking at reviews of Chobani's hazelnut creamer online, many of them appreciate that it has minimal ingredients. Being made with real dairy — and no oils — also means that the creamer is particularly versatile: Not only can you splash it into your cup of coffee as is, you can also use the creamer to make cold foam or a latte.
As Chowhound's review predicted, the hazelnut creamer does seem to be a bit divisive, however. But the contention doesn't seem to arise so much from whether or not people like hazelnut generally; it's more that some people don't consider Chobani's hazelnut creamer to have a strong enough flavor. We liked it precisely for its balance of sweet and nutty flavors that didn't overpower our tastebuds with an overly saccharine flavor like some other Chobani flavors did. However, fans who like sweeter beverages have commented on the subtle flavor of this one, so if you typically purchase more sugary and artificially flavored creamers, this may just take some getting used to.
Admittedly, Chobani's hazelnut creamer is not the cheapest. It can cost upwards of $5 — more depending on where you order it from — for a 24 ounce carton. Compare that to say Coffee mate's hazelnut creamer, which is about $4 for 32 ounces. But again, if you're already a Chobani fan happy to pay more premium prices for a genuine dairy product that isn't made with oils or a long ingredients list, hazelnut is the best flavor the brand sells and worth the few extra dollars.