We Tried 10 Chobani Creamers And This Was The Best, Hands Down

Looking at reviews of Chobani's hazelnut creamer online, many of them appreciate that it has minimal ingredients. Being made with real dairy — and no oils — also means that the creamer is particularly versatile: Not only can you splash it into your cup of coffee as is, you can also use the creamer to make cold foam or a latte.

As Chowhound's review predicted, the hazelnut creamer does seem to be a bit divisive, however. But the contention doesn't seem to arise so much from whether or not people like hazelnut generally; it's more that some people don't consider Chobani's hazelnut creamer to have a strong enough flavor. We liked it precisely for its balance of sweet and nutty flavors that didn't overpower our tastebuds with an overly saccharine flavor like some other Chobani flavors did. However, fans who like sweeter beverages have commented on the subtle flavor of this one, so if you typically purchase more sugary and artificially flavored creamers, this may just take some getting used to.

Admittedly, Chobani's hazelnut creamer is not the cheapest. It can cost upwards of $5 — more depending on where you order it from — for a 24 ounce carton. Compare that to say Coffee mate's hazelnut creamer, which is about $4 for 32 ounces. But again, if you're already a Chobani fan happy to pay more premium prices for a genuine dairy product that isn't made with oils or a long ingredients list, hazelnut is the best flavor the brand sells and worth the few extra dollars.