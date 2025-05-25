Yes, You Can Make Cold Foam With Coffee Creamer. Here's How To Do It
There are many ways to drink iced coffee, but currently, cold foam is all the rage. Cold foam is a frothier version of milk or creamer that is made by aerating the milk without using heat. It's loved by many coffee enthusiasts and adds a cloud-like texture to the top of your beverage. There are many ways you can make airy, creamy cold foam at home, and it's much easier than you think. There are two things you will need: the creamer of your choice and a frothing wand.
Buying coffee at a cafe with the extra charge of the cold foam can add up, and this hack is perfect for coffee lovers on a budget. Take the creamer and fill a glass about halfway, then use the frothing wand to froth everything up for a few seconds, or to the frothiness level you desire. Pour it on top of your coffee or espresso, and just like that, you have a barista-level drink from the comfort of your home.
How cold foam can enhance your drink
While cold foam is made similarly to steamed milk, the two are not the same thing. Cold foam is aerated without heat and is typically used for iced drinks, while steamed milk is aerated with heat and used for hot beverages. Cold foam is a great way to enhance iced coffee by adding a foamy texture that you might find in a cappuccino or a latte. It will also make your drink visually appealing, and that's always a plus.
Using a coffee creamer as the cold foam base is the perfect way to get a flavored cold foam without doing all the extra work. There are so many options for flavored creamers that you can experiment with to add amazing flavor and texture to your iced drink. Of course, you can attempt to make a flavored cold foam from scratch, but why put in the work when this hack exists? Frothing wands are also inexpensive and easy to use. With this trick, your drink will look as good as it tastes. Making coffee at home has reached a whole new level.