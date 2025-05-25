Yes, You Can Make Cold Foam With Coffee Creamer. Here's How To Do It

There are many ways to drink iced coffee, but currently, cold foam is all the rage. Cold foam is a frothier version of milk or creamer that is made by aerating the milk without using heat. It's loved by many coffee enthusiasts and adds a cloud-like texture to the top of your beverage. There are many ways you can make airy, creamy cold foam at home, and it's much easier than you think. There are two things you will need: the creamer of your choice and a frothing wand.

Buying coffee at a cafe with the extra charge of the cold foam can add up, and this hack is perfect for coffee lovers on a budget. Take the creamer and fill a glass about halfway, then use the frothing wand to froth everything up for a few seconds, or to the frothiness level you desire. Pour it on top of your coffee or espresso, and just like that, you have a barista-level drink from the comfort of your home.