Why Costco's Food Court Soda Is Frustrating Customer's Taste Buds
Costco's food court is generally beloved. After all, it's hard to beat the never-changing $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo. That being said, some Costco members aren't thrilled with a recent food court change they've noticed. It seems the taste of the big box store's food court fountain sodas has taken a turn for the worse. The controversy isn't the first time Costco food court devotees have been up in arms about the store's soda. Costco switched from Coke products to Pepsi products in 2013. In 2025, it switched back to Coke — a decision that excited some Costco members and disappointed others.
Recent food court complaints, however, don't have to do with the brand of soda being offered — they have to do with the strength of the soda's flavor. On Reddit, some say that soda from Costco's food court tastes watered down, like the syrup dispenser in the machine needs to be refilled. Others say there's something about the ice at the Costco food court that makes the soda taste a bit off, or that it's an issue with the carbonation since Costco food court sodas seem to go flat faster than fountain drinks from other restaurants.
Why some fountain sodas taste so good (and others don't)
Anyone who drinks fountain soda regularly knows there's a ton of variety in taste from one soda fountain to the next, even when you get the same drink. Turns out, there are a few factors that can affect the taste of fountain soda, and it has everything to do with how the fountain is set up behind the scenes. First — as many critics of the Costco food court's current food situation have surmised — the ratio of syrup to carbonated water makes a serious difference in whether your soda has a strong or watered-down taste.
Whether the restaurant accounts for your drink to become a bit watered down as the ice melts also makes a difference. McDonald's, for example, is well-known for having Coke that tastes a little different (in a good way). According to the chain's website, its fountain soda machines are set up with a syrup ratio that considers the water added by melting ice, making the first few sips — before the ice actually begins to melt — pretty syrup-heavy (this also plays a role in creating the "extra crispy" Sprite McDonald's is known for). Perhaps the powers that be over at Costco should take note of how they can upgrade members' food court soda fountain experience.