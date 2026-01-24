Why Costco's Food Court Soda Is Frustrating Customer's Taste Buds

Costco's food court is generally beloved. After all, it's hard to beat the never-changing $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo. That being said, some Costco members aren't thrilled with a recent food court change they've noticed. It seems the taste of the big box store's food court fountain sodas has taken a turn for the worse. The controversy isn't the first time Costco food court devotees have been up in arms about the store's soda. Costco switched from Coke products to Pepsi products in 2013. In 2025, it switched back to Coke — a decision that excited some Costco members and disappointed others.

Recent food court complaints, however, don't have to do with the brand of soda being offered — they have to do with the strength of the soda's flavor. On Reddit, some say that soda from Costco's food court tastes watered down, like the syrup dispenser in the machine needs to be refilled. Others say there's something about the ice at the Costco food court that makes the soda taste a bit off, or that it's an issue with the carbonation since Costco food court sodas seem to go flat faster than fountain drinks from other restaurants.