The Mexican Fast Food Chain Colorado Gladly Chooses Over Chipotle (It's Not Moe's)
For a quick and easy meal, fast food chains have got you covered. America is known for its great regional fast food restaurants, and you're sure to find a cuisine to satisfy your craving. When it comes to Mexican food, Chipotle helped pioneer the fast casual boom with its delicious, notoriously massive burritos. While Chipotle is wildly popular throughout the United States, people from Colorado have a different opinion. Residents of the Centennial State think Qdoba is the best Mexican fast food chain, according to a March 2024 Google Trends analysis by FinanceBuzz.
Qdoba has been offering Mexican-style cuisine since 1995, and was originally founded in Denver, Colorado. Since then, over 800 locations have been added across America, as well as locations globally in Canada, Japan, and Puerto Rico. It's also the state with the most Qdoba locations, with 92 statewide. While it may seem like Colorado is filled with Qdobas, the state also has 92 Chipotle locations. Chipotle was even founded in Denver as well in 1993, two years before Qdoba. Still, Qdoba is the fan favorite.
Which chain is the best spot for Mexican food?
Coloradans may believe Qdoba holds the No. 1 spot, but the better Mexican restaurant may depend on what you're looking for. Qdoba and Chipotle offer the same type of cuisine, but Qdoba's menu offers a few more items than Chipotle's, like the loaded tortilla soup, the three-cheese nachos, and even make-your-own breakfast burritos, bowls, and quesadillas. If you're ordering a burrito bowl, the price of your meal may vary depending on your toppings, but customers have noticed that Chipotle bowls are around $2 more expensive compared to Qdoba's. Qdoba also offers free queso and guacamole on any entree, while Chipotle charges extra for both toppings.
Chipotle may rank higher in popularity countrywide, but Qdoba has Colorado's heart. Chipotle is also more accessible, with over 4,000 locations worldwide, but many believe Qdoba deserves the spotlight just as much. For more menu variety and a cheaper price, Qdoba is the place to go. There are many Chipotle lovers out there that think otherwise, but at least in the state of Colorado, Qdoba wins every time.