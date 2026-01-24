How Costco Can Save You $20 On Uber Eats

If you order food on the regular, there's a savvy way to stretch your dollars on your next Uber Eats order. One of the perks of buying gift cards at Costco (that most people miss) is that you can use it for your everyday life, not just for gifts. You can use your Costco membership to save money when dining out if you buy gift cards to some of your favorite restaurants. Costco also can save you money when you order in. The big box store sells two $50 Uber e-gift cards for $79.99. This means you're getting $100 worth of credit, effectively giving you a free $20.

The cards may be available in some store locations, but they also can be ordered online and then delivered directly to your email, where you can apply them to your Uber account digitally. Considering how fast an Uber order can add up, it's also good to know that there are no restrictions on how you use the gift card amount. It's also usable for Uber rides, or even a combination of Uber Eats and Uber Rides. Some Redditors even suggest stacking these cards with the occasional Uber 40% off or BOGO offers to get even deeper discounts and make the most of your money.