How Costco Can Save You $20 On Uber Eats
If you order food on the regular, there's a savvy way to stretch your dollars on your next Uber Eats order. One of the perks of buying gift cards at Costco (that most people miss) is that you can use it for your everyday life, not just for gifts. You can use your Costco membership to save money when dining out if you buy gift cards to some of your favorite restaurants. Costco also can save you money when you order in. The big box store sells two $50 Uber e-gift cards for $79.99. This means you're getting $100 worth of credit, effectively giving you a free $20.
The cards may be available in some store locations, but they also can be ordered online and then delivered directly to your email, where you can apply them to your Uber account digitally. Considering how fast an Uber order can add up, it's also good to know that there are no restrictions on how you use the gift card amount. It's also usable for Uber rides, or even a combination of Uber Eats and Uber Rides. Some Redditors even suggest stacking these cards with the occasional Uber 40% off or BOGO offers to get even deeper discounts and make the most of your money.
Rules for using your Uber gift card
There are a couple things to keep in mind when purchasing Uber cards through Costco. Of course, you must be a Costco member to get the cards in the first place. The cards are also non-refundable, so if you know about Costco's return policy and how most things are typically returnable, these cards are not. Additionally, you can't stock up on these cards if you're a frequent Uber user, as there is a limit on how many of these packs you can buy in any given timeframe. Costco limits buying these cards to one transaction, with a maximum of two card packs per membership for every 14 days. Costco also specifies that these cards are redeemable only within the U.S., and in some cases, like if your order exceeds the amount, you'll of course be required to add a secondary payment method in order to use this gift card with the Uber or Uber Eats app.
At first glance, getting a free $20 to use towards Uber feels like a no brainer. But as some Redditors point out, like most food delivery apps, Uber Eats typically marks up its prices so much that you're not really saving money in the end vs. just going and picking up your own food. That said, if you're a regular Uber user and you manage to stack available Uber promotions with the Costco gift card, you'll be looking at a great deal.