The Perks Of Buying Gift Cards At Costco (That Most People Miss)

Next time you're headed to Costco with plans to stock up on food and home essentials, take a second look at the gift card section. It's easy to stroll right on by in search of other more obvious deals, but you may be missing out on some great savings. Often, people only look at gift cards when it's around the holiday season, or if they need a specific present for somebody. But gift cards are actually one of the must-buy items for your first time at Costco, and if you're a regular. Costco's gift cards can save you money on places you go to regularly or things you often buy, since they always cost less than the value you pay for them. For example, if you're a big coffee drinker, you can make your daily visit cheaper and buy a pack of Peet's Coffee gift cards worth $100 for $80. If you regularly have home pizza nights, buy a pack of four $25 gift cards to Domino's for just $75.

Costco gift cards can even save you money on vacations. Currently, Costco has a two-day pass for $180 that offers access to over 100 attractions in New York City, with the option to do as many of those in one day as you want, and includes popular tourist sites like the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty. Regular tickets to those destinations go for $79 and $32 just on their own.