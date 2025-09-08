Here's How To Use Your Costco Membership To Save Money When Dining Out

Going out to eat is getting more and more expensive, making it a rare treat these days. If you're a Costco member, it's worth taking advantage of a perk that can save you money when you dine out. Those big racks of gift cards aren't just good as presents; since they are worth more than they cost, you can get yourself cards to some of your favorite restaurants, and pay less for your meal than you would otherwise. For example, you can purchase a Costco gift card to enjoy Outback Steakhouse's flavorful steaks. The online-only card costs $80 for a pack of two $50 cards, meaning you've saved yourself $20. You can also get a pack of two $50 cards to spendy Morton's Steakhouse, also online, for $80. Think of it this way: The most expensive item on Morton's menu is a $72 steak and lobster dinner, so it's worth getting a deal there.

Other well-known restaurants to pick from include a pack of four $25 gift cards for P.F. Changs for $80, and four $25 gift cards for IHOP for $70. If you aren't sure where you want to go, there's a $100 value gift card for Landry's multi-brand restaurants for $80, which is valid at a large range of restaurants including Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump, Morton's, and Mitchell's Fish Market.