The Can't-Skip Asian-Inspired Pastry Shop Chain With 60+ Unique Baked Goods
One thing the world doesn't have a shortage of is good bakeries. You can find them in just about every city and town you visit, and you've often got several great options to choose from, whether they are mom and pop bakeries or well-known chains. One option you may or may not have tried yet, depending on where you live, is the popular 85˚C Bakery, a Taiwanese bakery with over 1000 locations worldwide, including stores in 14 states. With more than 60 baked goods ranging from sweet to savory as well as a wide variety of great beverage options, these pastry shops are a can't-miss.
Lovingly referred to as 85 Degree by those of us who enjoy frequenting these pastry shops, this chain has built a loyal following since opening its first U.S. location in Irvine, California, in 2008. The cult-like following isn't very surprising, since there is something for every kind of sweet (and savory) tooth. Most of the pastries are not overly sweet, which aligns with the popularity of savory deserts, particularly the desserts of most Asian cuisines, which lean more toward fruity or savory than sweet. Sweet pastries include a range of flavors, like coconut, mango, taro, red bean, chocolate, and the increasingly popular ube. But there are also plenty of savory options to choose from that give this pastry shop a well-rounded menu, like hot dogs wrapped in bread and topped with cheese (the cheese dog), a soft bun topped with shredded pork (the pork sung bun), and salted butter bread. There are also sandwich options if you want a more filling bite.
Prepare yourself for a different kind of café experience
The setup of an 85˚C Bakery is a bit unique for a bakery. When you walk in, make sure you grab a tray — this way, as you work your way through the displays of baked goods, you can grab what you want cafeteria-style. Each item is individually packaged, so you can get one or several of each item you want to try, and they won't dry out if you want to save some for later.
Once you get to the front of the line, there will still be plenty of goodies to choose from in the glass display cases, such as fresh cakes that you can either order whole or by the slice. You can also order delicious beverages here — from coffee to boba drinks, the beverages at 85 Degree are as 'can't-skip' as the baked goods. And in case you're wondering, the chain also sells pre-made Thai tea, so you can take it home and make your own boba pearls if you really want to get crafty in the kitchen.
If you want an insider tip, be sure to arrive early in the day. The popularity of 85 Degree is undeniable, and you'll often find a line inside (but not to worry — it moves quickly!). While you can take your goodies to go (or grab a variety for an office party or family gathering), these cafes also offer plenty of seating, so you can sit down and socialize while you enjoy your pastries. If you come with a friend, this is also a great time to sample each other's goodies, so you can decide what you want to grab on your next visit.