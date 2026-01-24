The Can't-Skip Asian-Inspired Pastry Shop Chain With 60+ Unique Baked Goods

The setup of an 85˚C Bakery is a bit unique for a bakery. When you walk in, make sure you grab a tray — this way, as you work your way through the displays of baked goods, you can grab what you want cafeteria-style. Each item is individually packaged, so you can get one or several of each item you want to try, and they won't dry out if you want to save some for later.

Once you get to the front of the line, there will still be plenty of goodies to choose from in the glass display cases, such as fresh cakes that you can either order whole or by the slice. You can also order delicious beverages here — from coffee to boba drinks, the beverages at 85 Degree are as 'can't-skip' as the baked goods. And in case you're wondering, the chain also sells pre-made Thai tea, so you can take it home and make your own boba pearls if you really want to get crafty in the kitchen.

If you want an insider tip, be sure to arrive early in the day. The popularity of 85 Degree is undeniable, and you'll often find a line inside (but not to worry — it moves quickly!). While you can take your goodies to go (or grab a variety for an office party or family gathering), these cafes also offer plenty of seating, so you can sit down and socialize while you enjoy your pastries. If you come with a friend, this is also a great time to sample each other's goodies, so you can decide what you want to grab on your next visit.