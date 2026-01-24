The Cutest Super Bowl Snack Starts With An Avocado
Between the sports, the ads, and all manner of treats, Super Bowl Sunday has a ton of appeal beyond whoever's on the field. The biggest game day of the year is, in fact, among the premier eating holidays in the United States. It is the one precious moment when folks from regions as disparate as Eagles Nation, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Niner Empire may join as one to upgrade Super Bowl snacks for parties near and far. One might also be forgiven for assuming that once you've seen a Buffalo chicken dip recipe, you've seen them all. That oldie is a goodie, but fun-sized guacamole footballs kick off something a little different.
These super snacks involve scooping out the inside of an avocado, making guacamole, and serving it in the avocado peel. You may have seen preparation ideas for these handheld apps across social media, at your neighborhood grocery store, or even on the lighter side of the local news. To make these guacamole footballs, you'll slice the avocados down the center, lengthwise as usual, scoop and smash your guac, and return it to the halved shells — similarly to how you'd prepare deviled eggs. You'll then draw the football laces on with a condiment (something like the Daisy squeeze sour cream makes this particularly easy), arrange on a tray, and serve with chips.
Getting an extra kick out of your fun-sized guacamole footballs
This irreverent guacamole football appetizer is way more adaptable than it seems. To start, the guacamole itself is subject to tons of flavor-changing swaps. You can make it extra spicy with the peppers of your preference, or lean sweeter with grilled corn. Even a bit of cilantro is known to be transformative — maybe just serve it on the side for anyone who thinks it tastes like soap. Your guacamole football's laces also untie plenty of opportunities to introduce additional flavors.
Sour cream is a totally solid topper for any guacamole, but why not pipe on some queso for extra-special sporting holiday flair? The nuttiness of tahini pairs terrifically with avocado, too, which also happens to approximate the laces' hue. Nobody said your edible guacamole football needed to be regulation, either. Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce can also add enough pep to this football's step to power its appeal well into overtime.