The Cutest Super Bowl Snack Starts With An Avocado

Between the sports, the ads, and all manner of treats, Super Bowl Sunday has a ton of appeal beyond whoever's on the field. The biggest game day of the year is, in fact, among the premier eating holidays in the United States. It is the one precious moment when folks from regions as disparate as Eagles Nation, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Niner Empire may join as one to upgrade Super Bowl snacks for parties near and far. One might also be forgiven for assuming that once you've seen a Buffalo chicken dip recipe, you've seen them all. That oldie is a goodie, but fun-sized guacamole footballs kick off something a little different.

These super snacks involve scooping out the inside of an avocado, making guacamole, and serving it in the avocado peel. You may have seen preparation ideas for these handheld apps across social media, at your neighborhood grocery store, or even on the lighter side of the local news. To make these guacamole footballs, you'll slice the avocados down the center, lengthwise as usual, scoop and smash your guac, and return it to the halved shells — similarly to how you'd prepare deviled eggs. You'll then draw the football laces on with a condiment (something like the Daisy squeeze sour cream makes this particularly easy), arrange on a tray, and serve with chips.