Using it to level up your oatmeal ought to be added to the list of creative ways to use coffee creamer. Plus, if you want an even more rich and luxurious bowl, you can always club the creamer hack with others. One simple trick is to pre-soak your oats for 30 minutes. This technique works as the water helps soften the oats considerably before cooking, which in turn yields a more velvety mouthfeel. Another easy option is to cook the oats in your choice of milk instead of water before you stir the creamer in.

You can also bump up the nutrition of your oatmeal by stirring in your favorite nut butter. This not only makes for a more luscious serving, but it also adds healthy fats and protein to the recipe. Speaking of protein, for a creamy, vegan-friendly oatmeal that is packed with it, look no further than silken tofu. Its neutral flavor affords a versatile canvas for both sweet and savory preparations, which you can customize by layering on more flavors and toppings.

The choice of oats also makes a notable difference. You want to opt for varieties that absorb moisture well, which are typically rolled or instant oats. Not only are they better suited than varieties like steel-cut oats to cook faster, but they also soak up more of the cooking liquid, which results in a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Skipping the stove and preparing oatmeal in a slow cooker is also a savvy solution for a more flavorful recipe. Consider pairing these techniques with the coffee creamer hack to see if you can amp up the creaminess of your a.m. fuel even further.