For Tastier, Creamier Oatmeal, Head To Your Coffee Bar
A bowl of oatmeal is not only a nourishing way to start your day, but also a comforting one. It's such a versatile breakfast where you can get creative with the toppings, the flavors, and even switch things up from the conventional sweet oatmeal recipes to equally sensational savory ones. That said, if you like your oatmeal on the creamier side, your at-home coffee station might be the hack for a luxurious spoonful. The trick is to stir about a tablespoon of your favorite coffee creamer into a serving of oatmeal. This will give your oats a delicate sweetness and a creamier texture, both of which bring a touch of richness to an otherwise simple breakfast. You can always adjust the amount of creamer according to your taste preference. The more creamer you add, the more of a decadent dessert-like feel you will get.
You can bring variety to the oatmeal by opting for flavored creamers as well. For instance, a sweet cream flavor makes for a neutral base. For a touch of indulgence, however, the likes of caramel, brown sugar, and mocha can give you a tastier result. Or, you can opt for flavored creamers like pumpkin spice to add a seasonal spin to your regular breakfast. For a dairy-free coffee creamer alternative, consider playing around with oat milk-based versions. There is no shortage of non-dairy creamers lining the shelves, ranging from almond, cashew, coconut, and even pistachio based ones, to name a few. Whether you opt for a plain or flavored version among these, you will still have a delicious, thick serving of oatmeal with a dairy-free creamer.
More creamy oatmeal hacks
Using it to level up your oatmeal ought to be added to the list of creative ways to use coffee creamer. Plus, if you want an even more rich and luxurious bowl, you can always club the creamer hack with others. One simple trick is to pre-soak your oats for 30 minutes. This technique works as the water helps soften the oats considerably before cooking, which in turn yields a more velvety mouthfeel. Another easy option is to cook the oats in your choice of milk instead of water before you stir the creamer in.
You can also bump up the nutrition of your oatmeal by stirring in your favorite nut butter. This not only makes for a more luscious serving, but it also adds healthy fats and protein to the recipe. Speaking of protein, for a creamy, vegan-friendly oatmeal that is packed with it, look no further than silken tofu. Its neutral flavor affords a versatile canvas for both sweet and savory preparations, which you can customize by layering on more flavors and toppings.
The choice of oats also makes a notable difference. You want to opt for varieties that absorb moisture well, which are typically rolled or instant oats. Not only are they better suited than varieties like steel-cut oats to cook faster, but they also soak up more of the cooking liquid, which results in a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Skipping the stove and preparing oatmeal in a slow cooker is also a savvy solution for a more flavorful recipe. Consider pairing these techniques with the coffee creamer hack to see if you can amp up the creaminess of your a.m. fuel even further.