Transform Everyday Oatmeal Into A Savory Sensation With One Simple Ingredient

Oatmeal is kind of that sleepy reliable breakfast option, usually hidden away under piles of fruit, honey, or a sprinkle of cinnamon. And we all know those sweet toppings are great, but can we admit that they're also a little done, a little predictable. If you agree, you may want to try transforming a humble bowl of oats by incorporating a teaspoon of miso paste into it.

The idea of miso as a breakfast food might sound new, but in Japan miso soup is actually a very common way to start the day, where it is usually paired with rice, grilled fish, and a simple omelet. That salty, fermented depth is a great way to set the tone for the morning as it's loaded with health benefits, and so swapping rice for oats feels more of like a cultural swap than a wild culinary experiment.

While it may sound like a pretty sharp detour from the likes of peanut butter and maple syrup, miso paste is actually a fantastic addition to oats. Simply stir the miso in at the end of cooking so the flavor stays fresh, and adjust the amount depending on how strong you like it. Think of it like seasoning your oats the way you'd season soup with just a pinch here or there to transform the whole bowl.