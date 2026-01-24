The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Tortillas According To Our Taste Test

Tortillas are so versatile and work for every meal of the day. While it's tough to go wrong with a tortilla-wrapped meal, there are some tortillas that stand out from others, as we found out when we tested nine store-bought brands to find which came on top. The winner: Mission. Its flour tortillas are soft, hold up when stuffed with a ton of burrito filling, and offer a neutral taste that's a perfect canvas for the rich, complex flavors of Mexican and Central American cuisines. We put these tortillas at the top of the list because of their taste (they were perfectly salted and didn't taste like straight-up flour like some of the other store-bought tortillas we tried), and they offered a perfectly chewy Goldilocks bite — not too thick, not too thin.

Reviewers agree that Mission tortillas are a solid choice, saying that they are versatile and can be heated in a variety of ways, including over a flame. Some people like to fill up their Mission tortillas and then heat them up in a pan on the stovetop for a crispy, crunchy, slightly browned look and flavor. One important note: These are prone to tearing, and some reviewers say that the tortillas rip when they try to separate them from one another, so you'll want to use some care as you remove each one from the package.