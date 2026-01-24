The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Tortillas According To Our Taste Test
Tortillas are so versatile and work for every meal of the day. While it's tough to go wrong with a tortilla-wrapped meal, there are some tortillas that stand out from others, as we found out when we tested nine store-bought brands to find which came on top. The winner: Mission. Its flour tortillas are soft, hold up when stuffed with a ton of burrito filling, and offer a neutral taste that's a perfect canvas for the rich, complex flavors of Mexican and Central American cuisines. We put these tortillas at the top of the list because of their taste (they were perfectly salted and didn't taste like straight-up flour like some of the other store-bought tortillas we tried), and they offered a perfectly chewy Goldilocks bite — not too thick, not too thin.
Reviewers agree that Mission tortillas are a solid choice, saying that they are versatile and can be heated in a variety of ways, including over a flame. Some people like to fill up their Mission tortillas and then heat them up in a pan on the stovetop for a crispy, crunchy, slightly browned look and flavor. One important note: These are prone to tearing, and some reviewers say that the tortillas rip when they try to separate them from one another, so you'll want to use some care as you remove each one from the package.
Delicious ways to give Mission tortillas a spot at your table
Because they taste so neutral, one of the best things about Mission tortillas is their versatility. They are a great fit for breakfast, offering a simple way to make a delicious wrap that will help fuel your morning. Try filling a Mission flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and a bit of sausage. If you're in the mood for a higher-protein option, consider recreating one of the highest-protein fast food breakfast options by making your own version of the Starbucks spinach, feta, and egg white wrap. You can also use Mission tortillas to make breakfast quesadillas packed with eggs, cheese, and your favorite protein (try dipping each triangle in homemade pico de gallo for an extra burst of both nutrition and flavor). Mission tortillas are also a great way to wrap up — literally — lunch and dinner. For easy, on-the-go lunches, you can fill them with slow cooker pulled pork, flavor-loaded grilled chicken, and more.
You'll want to keep a few tips in mind for making the most of your Mission tortillas. As we mentioned, there are several ways to heat them up before you make your wrap. If you want to go the quick and easy route though (no judgment — it's delicious), you'll need to know how to warm your tortillas in the microwave. Use short intervals (30 seconds or so) so you're not left with burnt, tough pieces. If you end up with leftover tortillas in a pack, simply reseal the bag tightly, getting as much air out as possible to help them stay fresh until their expiration date.