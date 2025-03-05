The 6 Fast Food Chains That Have The Highest-Protein Breakfast

Most people consume the least amount of protein during breakfast, meaning more people are eating protein at the end of the day than at the beginning—isn't this counterintuitive? We're expending energy throughout our active hours, so starting the day off with protein makes sense if you exercise at the gym, walk your dog, carry your children, or move around a lot at your workplace.

Protein is an important part of a balanced diet because of the role it plays in supporting bone health, building muscle, and increasing metabolism (the function that converts food into energy). People with active lifestyles are going to need more than the average person, as they're converting food into energy at a quicker rate. High-protein breakfast foods can help you start the morning right, but cooking them can be a hassle.

Fast food is a quick and convenient way to get a whole meal, but it's often high in saturated and trans fats, which the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests most people are consuming at higher levels than necessary throughout the day. If you're looking for a way to pack protein in your morning meal with the convenience of fast food, we've narrowed down some options with a higher ratio of protein to unnecessary fats, including breakfast sandwiches from popular drive-thrus as well as a wrap and a quesadilla from Starbucks and Taco Bell.