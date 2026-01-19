Why Some Costco Shoppers Aren't Happy With This Ninja Juicer

Even if you can turn a mason jar into a juicer, investing in a dedicated machine is one smart way home cooks can get more from green juice. The Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder sounds like it should make juicing effortless. However, if you go by many of the reviews on Costco, "never clog" should be more like "often clogs". The Ninja juicer is designed to make cold-pressed juices as well as provide other meal prep functions, such as shredding cheese and slicing cucumbers. It has useful features like pulp control so you can decide how much you want in your juice, and a spiral-shaped auger that uses pressure to extract juice. Unfortunately, many buyers seeem disappointed with what this machine promises versus how it actually performs.

One of the main complaints is that the machine actually requires a lot of manual labor. Some reviewers on Costco's website mention how they have to cut produce into small pieces first just to get it into the juicer. "You have to stand there pushing everything in," writes one shopper. Because you're spending so much time on prep work, buyers also aren't pleased with how the machine handles bulk juicing. "I do not recommend this product if you are juicing large quantities. You have to feed it per item and cannot load it," laments another person. As for the "no-clog" claim, not everyone agrees with the product's name. "It DOES clog and has to be rinsed out mid-juicing," says a buyer.