The Smart Way Home Cooks Are Getting More From Green Juice

You pour yourself a tall glass of green juice and feel great for a minute, then you see the mound of leftover pulp in your favorite juicer, and the guilt kicks in. However, that pulp is not trash. It is packed with flavor and fiber, and can still be put to work. The easiest move is to fold a few spoonfuls into your next smoothie to get back some of the fiber you lost to juicing. You can also use leftover green juice pulp when making soup. Just blend it into hot broth; it adds body alongside a pleasant taste, without any need for cream or flour. Keep leftover pulp chilled and covered for one or two days, or stash it in the freezer. Toss those icy bits right into stews, soups, or chili when you desire some richness.

Try these methods, and soon you'll start to see pulp as an ingredient, not a chore, and repurposing it becomes a valuable food hack. However, it's important to note that this works best for veggies, and not citrus. Kale, spinach, cucumber, and carrots are some of the best vegetables for juicing. But skip leftover orange or lemon pulp, since compounds like limonin and naringin can turn bitter. Now let's make your green juice pulp taste great, match it to the right dishes, and set a few guardrails so it stays easy.