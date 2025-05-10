How To Turn A Mason Jar Into A Juicer You Can Drink From
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fresh-juiced citrus is one of those simple delicacies that brightens and enhances everything from lemonade to meat marinade with its lively and refreshing flavor. But it's not always worth all the hassle of pulling out your juicer, even if you have one of the best juicers on the market. You could invest over $50 in a manual juicer, like the CO-Z Hand Press Juicer Machine, for the job, but there's a cheaper and more efficient solution that combines a drinking glass, storage, and juicer all in one container: an accessory you can buy for a wide-mouth Mason jar.
A stainless steel citrus reamer lid turns a simple Mason jar into a juicer. It's one of those under-$10 gadgets that just make life easier, screwing right to the top of any wide-mouth Mason jar. The reamer lid filters out most of the pulp, so it's great for mixing drinks. Plus, you can just swap the reamer lid for a regular Mason jar lid when you want to store the juice for later. It'll be a real time-saver next time you want fresh citrus juice for an elegant mimosa (with orange juice ice cubes!) or just want to squeeze a lemon to use for making dinner.
These Mason jar accessories will make fresh juice so much better
Juicing fresh citrus with a reamer lid on a Mason jar is only slightly less messy than using a standard citrus reamer. With the lid connected to the jar, there's less chance of spillage, but juice still gets all over your hands as you smash half of a citrus fruit on the reamer. Food prep gloves will help keep your hands clean of any juice, a good idea especially if you happen to have a cut on your fingers.
Once you've juiced your citrus and mixed up your favorite style of citrus beverage or lemonade (add pickle juice for extra refreshing lemonade), you can either drink straight from the jar or add a different kind of lid to the top. You'll find plenty of styles online including coffee-style sipping lids, pour spout lids, and drinking lids with straws. If you plan to enjoy your freshly juiced citrus ice cold or on the go, throw it in minliving's silicone anti-slip Mason jar sleeve so it'll stay chilled and safe as you sip.