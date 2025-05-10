How To Turn A Mason Jar Into A Juicer You Can Drink From

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fresh-juiced citrus is one of those simple delicacies that brightens and enhances everything from lemonade to meat marinade with its lively and refreshing flavor. But it's not always worth all the hassle of pulling out your juicer, even if you have one of the best juicers on the market. You could invest over $50 in a manual juicer, like the CO-Z Hand Press Juicer Machine, for the job, but there's a cheaper and more efficient solution that combines a drinking glass, storage, and juicer all in one container: an accessory you can buy for a wide-mouth Mason jar.

A stainless steel citrus reamer lid turns a simple Mason jar into a juicer. It's one of those under-$10 gadgets that just make life easier, screwing right to the top of any wide-mouth Mason jar. The reamer lid filters out most of the pulp, so it's great for mixing drinks. Plus, you can just swap the reamer lid for a regular Mason jar lid when you want to store the juice for later. It'll be a real time-saver next time you want fresh citrus juice for an elegant mimosa (with orange juice ice cubes!) or just want to squeeze a lemon to use for making dinner.