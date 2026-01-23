This Is The Frozen Trader Joe's Ingredient That Gives My Grocery Budget Some Breathing Room

My grocery shopping lists have gotten shorter as prices have gone up, and I know I'm not the only one who's ever spent time crossing off items and calculating the exact total. Protein has been especially difficult to cut. I eat cheaper options like beans and eggs, but there are times when only meat or poultry will do. However, they've also increased quite a bit in price. (You won't believe how much a pound of ground beef cost in 1970 compared to today.)

Enter Trader Joe's and its four-pack of frozen turkey burgers. These are quarter-pound discs of ground turkey with nothing else but salt and rosemary extract. The patties have 22 grams of protein each. As of mid-January 2026, they cost $3.79 per box. That's 1 pound of turkey, already formed and seasoned, for less than $4.

The Walmart near me sells turkey patties in a 2-pound box for $9.12, nearly a dollar more per pound than Trader Joe's. If you're going to say a tray of plain ground turkey would be cheaper, yes, I can find a cheaper item; Walmart's got a 16-ounce chub for $1.98. But it's frozen, meaning I'd have to thaw the whole thing, divide it, re-freeze the remainder, and season and form the patties. That's not hard if you've got the time and ability to do it. But if you're busy or have health conditions that make that work more difficult to do, it ends up not being a great deal. My days necessitate quick food preparation, so Trader Joe's works best for me.