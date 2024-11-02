The Dish That's A Major Cause Of Foodborne Illness At Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving: that special time of year when everyone gets together for the biggest feast of the season. From the fun family traditions to the delicious indigenous foods like cranberries, corn, and turkey, the main course, it's a favorite holiday among many Americans. However, one staple dish is the culprit behind many foodborne illnesses around Thanksgiving: the big bird at the table.

The CDC states that raw turkey can be contaminated with a range of germs, including Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, and Campylobacter. Food poisoning happens when harmful bacteria, fungi, parasites, or viruses enter your gastrointestinal system through eating, causing your body to reject and expel the toxins. The Cleveland Clinic puts those who are pregnant, immunocompromised, under the age of 5, or elderly at the greatest risk of developing severe symptoms of food poisoning. Since people who fall into these categories are likely going to be at your family function, you'll want to make sure to cook your turkey safely.

Most people aren't serving raw poultry to their loved ones on Thanksgiving (at least, we hope not), but the risks are still there. And the consequences may include spending more time in the bathroom or in bed than hanging out with your favorite cousins. Keep yourself and your guests safe at Thanksgiving by following the proper safety protocols for preparing turkey.