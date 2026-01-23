The Game-Changing Addition For Simple High-Protein Soup (And It's Affordable!)

Protein powder is a very divisive dietary supplement. Some people love how versatile it is, and how easy it is to hide protein powder in oatmeal, smoothies, and baked goods. However, no matter how high quality the ingredients or how tasty the flavorings sound, there are many people who simply can't get past protein powder's signature chalky texture and bitter aftertaste. Some options, such as brown rice and pea-based powders, also skew savory in terms of flavor, making it harder to seamlessly blend them into the sweet, dessert-like recipes people seem to prefer.

The good news is that these aren't the only options when it comes to ways to cook with protein powder. The savory, earthy undertones that ruin the flavor of your strawberry smoothie may just disappear in a bowl of high protein Tex-Mex soup or your favorite tomato bisque. Soup is also great for hiding that dry, chalky texture that so many of us find quite literally difficult to swallow. In fact, protein powder may enhance your favorite recipes by acting as a thickener and adding complexity to the flavor. This means that rather than dreading your daily high-powered dose of protein, you can start looking forward to more ways to use it.

Of course, like any other ingredient, you can definitely have too much of a good thing. Adding too much protein to your diet can cause chronic dehydration and GI discomfort, while using too much protein powder in your soup can make it gritty, clumpy, and totally ruin the dish.