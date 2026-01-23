The Game-Changing Addition For Simple High-Protein Soup (And It's Affordable!)
Protein powder is a very divisive dietary supplement. Some people love how versatile it is, and how easy it is to hide protein powder in oatmeal, smoothies, and baked goods. However, no matter how high quality the ingredients or how tasty the flavorings sound, there are many people who simply can't get past protein powder's signature chalky texture and bitter aftertaste. Some options, such as brown rice and pea-based powders, also skew savory in terms of flavor, making it harder to seamlessly blend them into the sweet, dessert-like recipes people seem to prefer.
The good news is that these aren't the only options when it comes to ways to cook with protein powder. The savory, earthy undertones that ruin the flavor of your strawberry smoothie may just disappear in a bowl of high protein Tex-Mex soup or your favorite tomato bisque. Soup is also great for hiding that dry, chalky texture that so many of us find quite literally difficult to swallow. In fact, protein powder may enhance your favorite recipes by acting as a thickener and adding complexity to the flavor. This means that rather than dreading your daily high-powered dose of protein, you can start looking forward to more ways to use it.
Of course, like any other ingredient, you can definitely have too much of a good thing. Adding too much protein to your diet can cause chronic dehydration and GI discomfort, while using too much protein powder in your soup can make it gritty, clumpy, and totally ruin the dish.
The right way to turn your soup into a protein powerhouse
Similar to making a roux with cornstarch or flour for turning brothy chicken noodle into a rich, creamy dish, infusing your soup with protein powder starts by making a slurry. Scoop a serving of protein powder into a ceramic bowl and add some of the warm broth from your soup, then whisk the two together until the mixture is smooth and pour the slurry into your soup, stirring vigorously to incorporate it. Since varieties like pea protein powder are excellent for making gluten-free baked goods, you likely won't have issues with separation after the powder has absorbed enough moisture.
Of course, if you're in a hurry and making a thicker soup like cream of mushroom or a hearty chili, you can simply sprinkle in a serving or so of protein powder while everything is simmering. Just be sure to stir it in thoroughly to avoid clumps or prevent hidden pockets of dry powder from forming. Additionally, when choosing a protein powder to go into soup and other savory recipes, it's best to avoid mixes with added sweeteners and dessert-like flavorings, such as chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla, as they'll clash with your food.
It's also very important not to overdo it with the protein powder, as it's designed to help athletes build muscle or to help recover from injuries. If you just need a small protein boost, it may be better to garnish your soup with crunchy roasted chickpeas instead.