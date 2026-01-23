The Best Way To Add Onions To Meatloaf So They Melt Into Every Bite Of The Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unlike the 14 old-school ground beef dishes no one seems to make anymore, like goulash and Hamburger Helper, meatloaf remains a staple meal for many American families. Sure enough, formed and baked ground beef mixed with a jumble of moisture-rich ingredients like onions, garlic, eggs, and ketchup proves to be a reliable dish most adults and kids enjoy. That being said, if you usually add onions to your meatloaf, you may want to think twice about the way you're preparing them. Instead of adding chopped onions to your meatloaf mixture, grate your onion to give your meatloaf recipe a little extra moisture and a more pronounced onion flavor.

If you already make meatloaf on the regular, you know creating this dish with enough moisture and flavor is essential. While the best meatloaf begins with the right blend of ground beef, which is typically between 15% and 20% fat, mindfully incorporating the other ingredients in your recipe is key.

Grating onions instead of dicing them gives meatloaf a softer, more uniform consistency. Not to mention, smaller onion particles give meatloaf a more distinct onion flavor without having to pan-fry these veggies in advance. Lastly, grated onions naturally produce more moisture, which makes for an ultra-tender finished product. However, as you switch up your usual mode of preparation, there are a few pointers worth keeping in mind.