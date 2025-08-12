For The Most Flavorful Meatloaf Ever, Make A Simple Breadcrumb Swap

Perhaps due to its association with questionable school lunches, meatloaf hasn't always had the best reputation. But when it's made well, this sturdy amalgamation of ground beef, binders like milk and breadcrumbs, bold seasonings, and yummy sauce can turn even the most stubborn meatloaf skeptics into believers. The key to making a meatloaf that's juicy and delicious rather than dry and bland is in avoiding some common meatloaf mistakes and reaching for better, more interesting ingredients.

We already know that using the right blend of ground meat can have a major impact on the flavor and texture of meatloaf, but it's far from the only ingredient that matters. When we asked Blair Lonergan, a recipe developer and author of "The Seasoned Mom Cookbook," about her top tips for richer meatloaf, she recommended focusing on the oft-overlooked breadcrumbs. "One of my favorite ways to add more flavor to meatloaf is by using stale cornbread crumbs in the mixture instead of plain breadcrumbs," Lonergan says. "You'll be surprised by how much of a difference this simple swap makes!" The next time you find yourself storing leftover cornbread, try turning a slice into a slightly sweet, buttery binder for meatloaf — your taste buds will thank you.