For The Most Flavorful Meatloaf Ever, Make A Simple Breadcrumb Swap
Perhaps due to its association with questionable school lunches, meatloaf hasn't always had the best reputation. But when it's made well, this sturdy amalgamation of ground beef, binders like milk and breadcrumbs, bold seasonings, and yummy sauce can turn even the most stubborn meatloaf skeptics into believers. The key to making a meatloaf that's juicy and delicious rather than dry and bland is in avoiding some common meatloaf mistakes and reaching for better, more interesting ingredients.
We already know that using the right blend of ground meat can have a major impact on the flavor and texture of meatloaf, but it's far from the only ingredient that matters. When we asked Blair Lonergan, a recipe developer and author of "The Seasoned Mom Cookbook," about her top tips for richer meatloaf, she recommended focusing on the oft-overlooked breadcrumbs. "One of my favorite ways to add more flavor to meatloaf is by using stale cornbread crumbs in the mixture instead of plain breadcrumbs," Lonergan says. "You'll be surprised by how much of a difference this simple swap makes!" The next time you find yourself storing leftover cornbread, try turning a slice into a slightly sweet, buttery binder for meatloaf — your taste buds will thank you.
Why breadcrumbs matter in meatloaf
It's easy to take breadcrumbs for granted, but they play an important role in binding meatloaf together — without them, your loaf could end up more like a meat pile. When added to a meat mixture, breadcrumbs (or another grain) not only stretch the amount of meat needed, they also absorb the fat from the meat and keep it from draining out as the meat cooks, which helps ensure a juicy texture.
Though their main function is as a binding agent, that doesn't mean they shouldn't have a role in flavoring your loaf, especially when your options for grains are virtually limitless. Some cooks prefer to use oatmeal as a binder in their meatloaf, whether for the health benefits or just as a convenient substitute. But the possibilities don't end there! Recipe developer Blair Lonergan suggests, "You can also use other more flavorful breadcrumb substitutes, such as dry stuffing mix or crushed butter crackers." You can even try giving meatloaf a taco-style twist by using crushed Doritos as breadcrumbs. It is important to consider that not all grain products behave exactly the same though, so while your perfect meatloaf mixture might be about 25% standard panko breadcrumbs by volume, that ideal percentage will likely vary based on the density of your breadcrumbs or substitute.