The Overlooked Organic Pasta At Costco That Some Shoppers Swear By
Shopping at Costco can be overwhelming, especially if you don't know what you're looking for. With great deals, unique products, and a delicious food court, there's much to see on your Costco run. While there are many must-have items for first-time shoppers, there is one pasta product Costco customers swear is the real deal" Garofalo organic pasta. Some customers on social media claim this pasta is a top item at Costco, with many insisting that it's the best pasta they've ever had.
Garofalo pasta was established in Gragnano, Italy, which is known for having the ideal climate conditions and fresh water for pasta-making. The company has been making pasta since 1789 and has since expanded to over 60 countries around the world with a commitment of delivering high-quality pasta. Garofalo uses top ingredients and even has a PGI seal (a European Union seal that authenticates the origin of food associated with certain regions) which guarantees a quality product directly from Gragnano. Luckily, this supreme Italian pasta can be found in Costco stores, and you can get a variety pack of casarecce, gemelli, and penne for $11.99. Add Costco's popular Victoria's marinara sauce along with it for a pasta dish straight from Italy.
What do shoppers say about Garofalo pasta?
Garofalo has the ingredients of a premium pasta, and many shoppers can confirm that it also has the taste of one. On Costco's website, this product is rated almost a perfect 5 stars, and the reviews promise that this pasta will not disappoint. The pasta is said to be flavorful and cooks perfectly al dente, and some customers even claim the Italian flour used in it is safe for sensitive stomachs to consume. Even Italians can attest that this pasta is delicious. As one Reddit user wrote on the r/Costco subreddit, "My uncle, who lives in Italy, goes on and on about how it's the best pasta he's ever had." For a store-bought pasta, Garofalo exceeds expectations. The only downside is the price, as it is a bit more costly than other store brands, but some customers believe this pasta is worth it.
Choosing a quality store-bought pasta brand can be difficult, but Garofalo guarantees a luscious product every time. With many shapes, cuts, and even gluten-free and high-protein options, this brand has a pasta for every preference. At the moment, Costco only carries the variety pack and spaghetti noodles, but hopefully with Garofalo's popularity the chain will add more styles. This pasta will definitely be in our carts the next time we're at Costco.