The Overlooked Organic Pasta At Costco That Some Shoppers Swear By

Shopping at Costco can be overwhelming, especially if you don't know what you're looking for. With great deals, unique products, and a delicious food court, there's much to see on your Costco run. While there are many must-have items for first-time shoppers, there is one pasta product Costco customers swear is the real deal" Garofalo organic pasta. Some customers on social media claim this pasta is a top item at Costco, with many insisting that it's the best pasta they've ever had.

Garofalo pasta was established in Gragnano, Italy, which is known for having the ideal climate conditions and fresh water for pasta-making. The company has been making pasta since 1789 and has since expanded to over 60 countries around the world with a commitment of delivering high-quality pasta. Garofalo uses top ingredients and even has a PGI seal (a European Union seal that authenticates the origin of food associated with certain regions) which guarantees a quality product directly from Gragnano. Luckily, this supreme Italian pasta can be found in Costco stores, and you can get a variety pack of casarecce, gemelli, and penne for $11.99. Add Costco's popular Victoria's marinara sauce along with it for a pasta dish straight from Italy.