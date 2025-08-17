The Costco Pasta Sauce That's A Close Second To Rao's

There are several helpful pointers and traits to look out for when shopping for marinara sauce that's worth your money. One thing that stands out in most marinara sauce rankings is that the sauces that score the lowest tend to yield a runny consistency, which is a huge no. You want the sauce to cling to the pasta noodles and not end up in its own puddle on the plate. Give the jar a quick visual inspection to gauge whether the sauce is too watery.

Next, look for a short ingredient list like in the case of Victoria White Linen Marinara, with little to no added preservatives, and avoid those with added sugars or citric acid, as they tend to be overly sweet or unappealingly tart. Opt for sauces that use whole tomatoes as opposed to tomato puree for a heartier, more satisfying texture and rustic feel. Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and Italian herbs should be the only other main accompanying ingredients. If you enjoy the allium-forward notes of onions and kick of heat from crushed red peppers, those are naturally acceptable add-ons to an otherwise simple list of ingredients in a classic marinara.

Despite these tips, if you still end up with pasta sauce that is less than satisfactory, and don't have a Costco near you, there are ways to breathe new life into an otherwise subpar sauce. Touch up store-bought pasta sauce with your own spices and herbs (a chef-approved trick), and there's no way your pasta marinara can miss the mark.