The Costco Pasta Sauce That's A Close Second To Rao's
Store-bought pasta sauce, particularly a versatile sauce like marinara, is undoubtedly a pantry staple for a reason. Sometimes, you just don't have the energy to whip up a basic tomato sauce. It's no surprise that not all store-bought sauces are created equal, with some lacking the robust flavors of traditional marinara, and others where the flavors are way off-balance. At Chowhound, we ranked some of the most popular brands of store-bought marinara, and Rao's ranked in our top five. From pleasing the palates of seasoned Italian chefs to getting the seal of approval of skeptics of store-bought pasta sauce, the quality and flavor of the Rao's brand can put a gourmet touch on an otherwise basic weeknight meal. Some Costco stores sell Rao's marinara, but if that's not the case for the Costco near you, don't fret, as there's a close second that would do the trick just fine.
Victoria White Linen Marinara could possibly be your next favorite, and you may want to add that to our recommended list of condiments to buy at Costco. The sauce is made with a handful of simple, high-quality ingredients, which reflect upon first taste. Some shoppers even prefer Victoria's over Rao's, reporting a heartier consistency, better taste, and cheaper price. Italian tomatoes come together with garlic, basil, olive oil, and spices to create a luscious sauce that bursts with flavor.
How to choose good-quality marinara sauce at the store
There are several helpful pointers and traits to look out for when shopping for marinara sauce that's worth your money. One thing that stands out in most marinara sauce rankings is that the sauces that score the lowest tend to yield a runny consistency, which is a huge no. You want the sauce to cling to the pasta noodles and not end up in its own puddle on the plate. Give the jar a quick visual inspection to gauge whether the sauce is too watery.
Next, look for a short ingredient list like in the case of Victoria White Linen Marinara, with little to no added preservatives, and avoid those with added sugars or citric acid, as they tend to be overly sweet or unappealingly tart. Opt for sauces that use whole tomatoes as opposed to tomato puree for a heartier, more satisfying texture and rustic feel. Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and Italian herbs should be the only other main accompanying ingredients. If you enjoy the allium-forward notes of onions and kick of heat from crushed red peppers, those are naturally acceptable add-ons to an otherwise simple list of ingredients in a classic marinara.
Despite these tips, if you still end up with pasta sauce that is less than satisfactory, and don't have a Costco near you, there are ways to breathe new life into an otherwise subpar sauce. Touch up store-bought pasta sauce with your own spices and herbs (a chef-approved trick), and there's no way your pasta marinara can miss the mark.