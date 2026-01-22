The Saucy Aldi Chicken That Delivers Big Flavor In Under 5 Minutes

When you need a meal in no time, the grocery store's prepared food section is there to help. You can also find plenty of pre-made refrigerated or frozen meals at the store, and if you're shopping at Aldi, there's one chicken dish that gets high reviews from consumers: the Park Street Deli Thai-Inspired Coconut Chicken.

Not all of Park Street Deli's packaged meals are as delicious as this one — we suggest avoiding the Teriyaki Udon with Chicken. But people love the coconut chicken. Its packaging describes the dish as boneless, skinless chicken thighs that are grilled and placed in a tangy coconut sauce. They're fully cooked when purchased, so all the consumer has to do is microwave them for three minutes for a quick and easy meal. Each 16-ounce package comes with three servings of meat and sauce, so it's the perfect dinner for a small group, and at just over $7, it's a steal for three servings. For this reason, Aldi categorizes the meal on its website as a good option for dorm room dinners. For a balanced meal, pair it with mixed frozen veggies and Minute Rice, which cooks quicker than regular rice, to keep the dish simple.