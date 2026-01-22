The Saucy Aldi Chicken That Delivers Big Flavor In Under 5 Minutes
When you need a meal in no time, the grocery store's prepared food section is there to help. You can also find plenty of pre-made refrigerated or frozen meals at the store, and if you're shopping at Aldi, there's one chicken dish that gets high reviews from consumers: the Park Street Deli Thai-Inspired Coconut Chicken.
Not all of Park Street Deli's packaged meals are as delicious as this one — we suggest avoiding the Teriyaki Udon with Chicken. But people love the coconut chicken. Its packaging describes the dish as boneless, skinless chicken thighs that are grilled and placed in a tangy coconut sauce. They're fully cooked when purchased, so all the consumer has to do is microwave them for three minutes for a quick and easy meal. Each 16-ounce package comes with three servings of meat and sauce, so it's the perfect dinner for a small group, and at just over $7, it's a steal for three servings. For this reason, Aldi categorizes the meal on its website as a good option for dorm room dinners. For a balanced meal, pair it with mixed frozen veggies and Minute Rice, which cooks quicker than regular rice, to keep the dish simple.
Those who have tried the chicken have loved it
It doesn't take much to prepare this dinner, and those who have tried it speak highly of the flavor. "This has got to be the best meal I have ever eaten," TikTok user courtney.hollidayy said; the user paired the chicken with quick-cook rice. On Reddit's r/aldi forum, a thread all about the chicken had people sharing their positive experiences with the dish. "I can be a little picky on premade chicken and this didn't taste premade or rubbery at all," one person wrote of the chicken's texture. Another user added that, if you pair the dish with enough extra rice and veggies, it can feed up to four people. While it's not one of Aldi's best frozen foods under $10, it's still a great deal if it can feed as many as four.
According to the back of the chicken's packaging, this chicken dish can also be frozen. So, if you stock up on the item when you see it or when it's on sale, just pop it in the freezer. Defrost the chicken for at least 12 hours in the refrigerator, then cook it either in the microwave or on the stove top.