The Aldi Meal Kit You'll Never Catch Me Buying Again

Like many Aldi shoppers, I'm always on the hunt for delicious products that make mealtime easier and quicker, which is what initially drove me to try the Park Street Deli Teriyaki Udon with Chicken. I found it in the refrigerated section at my local store, and admittedly, I had high hopes for it. It's a pretty hefty dinner-sized product, boasting 3.5 servings of udon noodles, antibiotic-free teriyaki chicken, and vegetables. Right off the bat, it touches all the bases for protein, starch, and veggies, so I figured there wasn't much it could screw up — but boy, was I wrong.

This meal, which was priced at a steep $7.99 at my local store, was not the restaurant-quality stir-fry I was expecting. My biggest complaint was it's, like, 99% noodles. While the packaging shows pretty sizable pieces of chicken and red pepper, there was little chicken and pepper to report. Instead, there were small flecks of chicken frozen in the provided sauce packet paired with sad, discolored pieces of red pepper. Those paltry chicken bits were smaller than my fingernail, meaning there was no meat to go with my noodles.

If I'd known I were going to get an entire plate of noodles out of this meal, I would have just taken a walk down the pasta aisle and gotten a box of spaghetti instead. And the fact that I paid $7.99 for a pack of noodles and mediocre sauce made me feel even more slighted.