The Must-Eat Miami Restaurant With Waterfront Views And Seafood Towers

A one-time foodie capital of the United States, Miami, Florida has oodles of excellent places to eat across its waterfront footprint. Given its ocean adjacency, it also tracks that a lot of those spots would serve superb seafood with calming coastal views. The Rusty Pelican, a few miles southeast of downtown Miami in Key Biscayne, has both on its prime marina perch.

The Rusty Pelican is a phone-eats-first kind of place if there ever was one, so charge those devices before you arrive. You also want to be sure to sit outside or at least near a window for the postcard perfect look at the lovely Biscayne Bay and the city skyline. And you'll very likely have to pay a price to make sure that you do. The restaurant offers both standard reservations that will place you with the luck of the draw, as well as a premium seating option that lets you choose your spot for a fee that might hover around $30 depending on your desired time and party size. Sure, the peeping fee rivals the price of some of the Rusty Pelican's menu items, but when the vistas are such a big part of the appeal, you might want to make sure they're actually in the picture. It also takes some of the headache out of the hard-to-get restaurant reservation tips and tricks that one might have to employ at a waterfront restaurant elsewhere.