Meet Japanese-Style Iced Coffee: The Decades-Old Technique Making A Chill Come Back

We love Japan's palate for innovation and reverence for home-grown flavors, which has resulted in a serious matcha obsession (and hojicha might share the limelight pretty soon). Consequently, more coffee drinkers have discovered the beauty of Kyoto-style cold brew, which can make even the most delicate flavors shine. While Japan's beverage-ready mayonnaise never took off internationally, its novelty and uniqueness make it interesting for adventure seekers. Japanese-style iced coffee might even be the next craze, but it's actually a decades-old technique that's just making a chill come back. Created in 1891, this is a pretty flexible caffeine fix; you just brew hot coffee onto ice.

While it does sound simple to do — and it is — there's some careful thought behind the process that comes with its fair share of nuances you can't get just from a simple black cold brew. Japanese-style iced coffee's distinct process creates a more flavorful cup because it uses hot water, which causes more rapid movement of molecules. Faster movement equals better flavor extraction, resulting in a more well-rounded taste. And because hot water and ice collide — making the cooling process faster — you get a fresh cup with more pronounced flavors that really highlight the beans, as opposed to cold brew that takes overnight, which, admittedly, can taste a bit stale for some folks.