Kyoto-Style Cold Brew Coffee Is Slow, Smooth, And Worth The Effort

One of the most fun things about being a coffee fanatic, or alternatively one of the most frustrating, depending on how you think, is that it's seemingly impossible to know everything. Just when you're pretty sure you've got all the grind sizes, all the flavor notes, all the brewing techniques nailed down, another one comes out of the woodworks that you've just got to try. So ... ready for your next lesson? Get to know Kyoto-style cold brew.

This brewing technique has been perfected over the course of 400-plus years. It's also sometimes referred to as Dutch coffee since it's thought to have been introduced to Japan by Dutch merchants, who brought cold brew to the island in the 17th century. Made by slowly sending cold water through coffee grounds over the course of several hours, it's certainly not the most efficient method — but according to fans (and coffee scientists), the slower brewing process, paired with cold water, results in smoother, less bitter coffee. Cold water doesn't break down or extract certain bitter or acidic compounds in coffee the way that boiling water would, preserving the subtler fruity flavors of single-origin blends and making it an especially effective way to taste the unique notes of lighter-roasted third-wave coffee.