The Main Differences Between Aspartame And Sucralose
Neither aspartame nor sucralose are actual sugar, yet both substances can be found in a powdered, white form strikingly similar to it, and both pack a heck of a punch when it comes to sweetening foods and drinks. And yet, neither of these sugar substitutes acts as sugar does within the body. For instance, neither impacts blood sugar, making them a common choice for those with diabetes or other health conditions. Plus, both offer a lower-calorie option for diners and sippers alike. However, one has to wonder: what is the difference between these two sugar substitutes?
Perhaps the most essential difference between them is that aspartame has inherent caloric value (4 calories per gram), while sucralose is a genuine non-nutritive (no-calorie) sweetener. Only a small amount of sucralose is broken down by the body; most passes through. Even with aspartame's caloric nature, it is so concentrated in sweetness, about 200 times sweeter than table sugar, that it does not contribute a significant number of calories to any drink or dish it is added to. Take, for example, Diet Coke, one of the most popular diet sodas that uses aspartame. Even though aspartame contains calories, Diet Coke is still considered calorie free. Sucralose is even more concentrated. But these are just surface-level differences between the two. Let's get into the details.
All about aspartame
Aspartame has been used in food and drinks since the 1980s in the United States and has existed since 1965. Safe to say, it's a tried-and-true sweetening agent, and a part of the surprisingly rich history of artificial sweeteners. You probably know it for its use in Equal and Nutrasweet sweeteners. However, aspartame isn't typically used in cooking as it tends to break down at high temperatures, losing its sweetness. So baking with aspartame is a no-go. Outside of sweeteners, you can find aspartame in sodas, gum, and toothpaste products, among other items.
As the title of "artificial sweetener" might imply, aspartame is not a naturally occurring substance and has to be synthesized by combining aspartic acid and phenylalanine, two amino acids. Over the decades, its impact on human health has been questioned, with many consumers worrying about its potentially carcinogenic properties. However, there has been no definitive evidence linking aspartame to cancer, and it isn't technically considered a carcinogen. Plus, it really is quite difficult to consume large amounts of it. Since aspartame is so sweet, only very small amounts are included in aspartame-based artificial sweeteners. Per the FDA, you'd have to consume 75 packets of aspartame sweetener to hit the Acceptable Daily Intake.
In fact, when it comes to those tabletop packets of Equal, most of the product in there is just fillers like dextrose and maltodextrin. Since aspartame is so potently sweet, using it alone to sweeten your foods and beverages would require near microscopic precision.
What sets sucralose apart
Unlike aspartame, sucralose has no caloric value, and only about 15% of sucralose consumed is processed by the body (none of that is converted into energy). That said, it is actually derived from sugar, unlike aspartame: it is made by altering sucrose, or sugar, on an atomic level. First created in 1976, it hit the market much later than aspartame and was only approved as a general purpose sweetener in 1999. As with aspartame, this sugar-based sugar substitute is also sold under different brand names. (Splenda is a commonly found brand of the sweetener.) As with aspartame, it is incredibly sweet, about 600 times sweeter than table sugar. For this reason, it, too, is packaged with fillers that allow for easier use.
Another major difference between these two artificial sweeteners is their behavior in high temperatures. Unlike aspartame, sucralose is a heat-stable substance, which means you can bake and cook with it. This makes it the optimal choice for those hoping for a sugar substitute in cooking projects. However, there are some downsides to this sweet stuff. As with aspartame, there has been no definitive evidence linking sucralose to the development of cancer. However, for those with digestive issues, sucralose can cause some unpleasant symptoms such as bloating, gas, or even cramping and diarrhea; since it isn't metabolized, it can disrupt digestion. For many people, this isn't an issue, but if you have any underlying conditions that impact digestion, you may want to be wary of using sucralose in large quantities. If you're unsure of its impact, start small, introducing it into your diet slowly. If you notice a disruption to your digestive system, it might be time to seek another sweetener.