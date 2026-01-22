The Main Differences Between Aspartame And Sucralose

Aspartame has been used in food and drinks since the 1980s in the United States and has existed since 1965. Safe to say, it's a tried-and-true sweetening agent, and a part of the surprisingly rich history of artificial sweeteners. You probably know it for its use in Equal and Nutrasweet sweeteners. However, aspartame isn't typically used in cooking as it tends to break down at high temperatures, losing its sweetness. So baking with aspartame is a no-go. Outside of sweeteners, you can find aspartame in sodas, gum, and toothpaste products, among other items.

As the title of "artificial sweetener" might imply, aspartame is not a naturally occurring substance and has to be synthesized by combining aspartic acid and phenylalanine, two amino acids. Over the decades, its impact on human health has been questioned, with many consumers worrying about its potentially carcinogenic properties. However, there has been no definitive evidence linking aspartame to cancer, and it isn't technically considered a carcinogen. Plus, it really is quite difficult to consume large amounts of it. Since aspartame is so sweet, only very small amounts are included in aspartame-based artificial sweeteners. Per the FDA, you'd have to consume 75 packets of aspartame sweetener to hit the Acceptable Daily Intake.

In fact, when it comes to those tabletop packets of Equal, most of the product in there is just fillers like dextrose and maltodextrin. Since aspartame is so potently sweet, using it alone to sweeten your foods and beverages would require near microscopic precision.