What Does Bad Steak Smell Like?

At some point, we all discover that something in our fridge has gone bad. Maybe you bought it and forgot about it, or maybe the grocery store was a little too optimistic about their best-by date. In any case, there are some clear ways to tell whether your cut of beef has just died a second death. Mold is the easiest to spot, as is gross liquid leaking from it (caused by decomposed myoglobin in the muscles) or general discoloration (caused by both myoglobin and hemoglobin in the blood). Bad steak tends to get slimy, too.

What about smell, though? Like plenty of other foods, a rotting steak will smell like sour ammonia, or the infamous "rotting egg" smell of sulfur. If you're not sure whether or not your steak passes the smell test, that's a decent sign that it's still alright. A bad steak doesn't just have a faint odor; it has a noticeable, rancid stink to it. On the other hand, fresh beef generally doesn't have a strong smell. Fresh steak might smell faintly metallic, but this is completely normal because beef naturally has iron in it.